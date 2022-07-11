Meeting set on Fort Yates intersection

A public input meeting is scheduled Thursday on proposed improvements at the intersection of North Dakota Highway 24 and BIA 31 in Fort Yates.
The meeting is from 5-7 p.m. at Long Soldier District Community Center, A.J. Agard Building, 1354 Buffalo Ave. in Fort Yates.
The project consists of retrofitting a roundabout, installing curb and gutter, and adding lighting to the shared-use path, according to the state Transportation Department.
Written comments can be mailed by July 29 to James Rath, Program Manager, Design Division, NDDOT, 608 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, North Dakota 58505-0700; or emailed to jrath@nd.gov with "Public Input Meeting" in the subject heading.