Meeting set on Fort Yates intersection

A coalition of veterans organizations is upset over plans to build an outhouse on the grounds of the national cemetery that borders North Dakota and Minnesota. The group says it plans to file a formal complaint with the Department of Veterans Affairs over the outdoor bathroom set to be built next to a proposed Native American ceremony area at the Fargo National Cemetery. United Patriotic Bodies Commander Jason Hicks says members of the coalition “believe it is a colossal waste of taxpayer money and also not proper for a national cemetery.” Hicks says the outhouse would have no electricity or heat in one of the coldest areas of the country. Hicks calls the cemetery “our Arlington,” referring to Arlington National Cemetery near Washington D.C.