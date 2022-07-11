 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Meeting set on Fort Yates intersection

  • 0

A public input meeting is scheduled Thursday on proposed improvements at the intersection of North Dakota Highway 24 and BIA 31 in Fort Yates.

The meeting is from 5-7 p.m. at Long Soldier District Community Center, A.J. Agard Building, 1354 Buffalo Ave. in Fort Yates.

The project consists of retrofitting a roundabout, installing curb and gutter, and adding lighting to the shared-use path, according to the state Transportation Department.

Written comments can be mailed by July 29 to James Rath, Program Manager, Design Division, NDDOT, 608 E. Boulevard Ave., Bismarck, North Dakota 58505-0700; or emailed to jrath@nd.gov with "Public Input Meeting" in the subject heading.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Dakota's Noem applies for 2023 Rushmore fireworks

South Dakota's Noem applies for 2023 Rushmore fireworks

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has applied for a permit to hold a fireworks show at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day 2023. The National Park Service has denied her permit applications for the past two years, citing environmental concerns and objections from Native American tribes. In 2020, a fireworks display, featuring a fiery speech from former President Donald Trump, was held at the monument after a nearly decadelong hiatus. A federal judge last year rebuffed the Republican governor’s lawsuit that sought to force the Park Service to allow her to shoot fireworks over the granite monument. Noem has appealed that decision.

Ezra Miller grooming allegations deepen; Standing Rock parents obtain protection order

Ezra Miller grooming allegations deepen; Standing Rock parents obtain protection order

LOS ANGELES — The parents of an 18-year-old from North Dakota have obtained a protective order against “The Flash” star Ezra Miller, adding another scandal for the embattled actor to contend with. But the teen’s parents and law enforcement are having a hard time locating Miller to serve the actor with the order, which accuses Miller of “physically and emotionally abusing” and grooming the ...

Forest Service, Nez Perce Tribe sign deal on Idaho forests

The Nez Perce Tribe and U.S. Forest Service have signed an agreement allowing the two to team up on projects in the 6,250-square-mile Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests in north-central Idaho. The Forest Service said Wednesday that the agreement through the Good Neighbor Authority will initially focus on fuel reduction projects. Plans include heritage surveys and other projects important to the tribe. The Good Neighbor Authority allows the Forest Service to enter into agreements with states, counties and tribes to collaborate on restoration work on Forest Service land. The Nez Perce agreement is the first tribal agreement in the Forest Service's Northern Region.

Veterans groups rip outhouse plans for North Dakota cemetery

Veterans groups rip outhouse plans for North Dakota cemetery

A coalition of veterans organizations is upset over plans to build an outhouse on the grounds of the national cemetery that borders North Dakota and Minnesota. The group says it plans to file a formal complaint with the Department of Veterans Affairs over the outdoor bathroom set to be built next to a proposed Native American ceremony area  at the Fargo National Cemetery. United Patriotic Bodies Commander Jason Hicks says members of the coalition “believe it is a colossal waste of taxpayer money and also not proper for a national cemetery.” Hicks says the outhouse would have no electricity or heat in one of the coldest areas of the country. Hicks calls the cemetery “our Arlington,” referring to Arlington National Cemetery near Washington D.C.

Rapid City hotel owners sued by relative over media post

Rapid City hotel owners sued by relative over media post

The owners of  Rapid City hotel are facing a lawsuit over a social media post by one of them that promised to ban Native Americans from the property. The lawsuit comes from a shareholder who happens to be a relative of the family that owns the Gateway Hotel. Judson Uhre recently filed a lawsuit in Pennington County against his mother, Connie Uhre, and his brothers, Nick and Chad Uhre, as well as the company that operates the hotel, Retsel Corporation. Judson is alleging a breach of fiduciary duty, shareholder oppression and interference in the hotel’s operation.

Biden to name 1st Native American US treasurer to head Mint

Biden to name 1st Native American US treasurer to head Mint

A Native American is being appointed U.S. treasurer, a historic first. The White House on Tuesday announced President Joe Biden's intent to appoint Marilynn Malerba as his administration establishes an Office of Tribal and Native Affairs at the Treasury Department. The treasurer's duties include oversight of the U.S. Mint. The treasurer’s signature appears on U.S. currency. Malerba is the lifetime chief of the Mohegan Indian Tribe, located in Uncasville, Connecticut. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says Malerba will help further efforts to "support the development of Tribal economies.” Yellen is set to visit the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota on Tuesday, the first time a Treasury secretary has visited a tribal nation.

Ezra Miller grooming allegations deepen; Standing Rock parents obtain protection order

Ezra Miller grooming allegations deepen; Standing Rock parents obtain protection order

LOS ANGELES — The parents of an 18-year-old from North Dakota have obtained a protective order against “The Flash” star Ezra Miller, adding another scandal for the embattled actor to contend with. But the teen’s parents and law enforcement are having a hard time locating Miller to serve the actor with the order, which accuses Miller of “physically and emotionally abusing” and grooming the ...

Watch Now: Related Video

WNBA's Brittney Griner Honored At All-Star Weekend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News