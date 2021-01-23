Lambs signal success for Fort Berthold bighorns' 1st year

Spotted Bear is excited about the bighorns for their cultural significance. The tribes historically hunted the animals, he said.

He also looks forward to what economic opportunities hunting might bring. A license auction would be a great boost for the Fish and Wildlife Division, and might also be an opportunity for local hunting guides, he said. A tag is "special thing," he added.

"You've got a very slim chance to get it, but you're happy for the people that do," he said.

He acknowledged the project is still new. Officials' early discussions raised questions of whether the bighorns would migrate or whether lambs would survive.

Now there is "a very serious prospect" of bringing more bighorns to other areas of the reservation in the next couple of years, he said.

"It brings excitement because they are beginning to establish themselves as a successful, healthy herd," Spotted Bear said.

Boaters have seen the bighorns roaming the cliffs of the Little Missouri River arm on Lake Sakakawea, Wiedmann said.

Rancher Pete Fredericks, who lives west of Twin Buttes, came across the bighorns as they were crossing the road near his place in July. He was surprised by their large size.