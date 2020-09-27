Knife River Indian Villages' harvest reaps history

"Gardening is therapeutic," he said. "It's health and wellness."

Site Superintendent Alisha Deegan said visitors comment most often on the gardens and earth lodge. The site also offers trails and cross-country skiing. Ground depressions of past earth lodges also are visible on the land.

"There's a lot. We have the natural and cultural resources," she said.

'Prayer is so powerful'

Kath grew three varieties of tobacco, including two traditional Native types and one commonly found on Virginia plantations of the time the Knife River villages were occupied.

The site had last grown tobacco circa 2008. When shrubs out front of the site's visitor center were removed, Kath thought it the perfect spot, front and center, for a tobacco garden.

He gives the tobacco as gifts to tribal elders, who mainly use it for ceremonial purposes. He recently gave some to Keith Bear, a renowned Mandan-Hidatsa flutist.

Bear plans to take the tobacco with him as a gift when he and a brother visit medicine people in Montana. Tobacco is a sacrament for many Native people, he said.