A tangled lawsuit involving a vehicle rented during the Dakota Access Pipeline protests, a blizzard and a detention at the U.S.-Mexico border has ended with a federal judge in Bismarck ruling against a former soldier and police officer, and using a joke from a popular comedian in his reasoning.

"As Jeff Foxworthy once said, 'My grandma's the most careful, safe driver in the world. You put her in a rental car, and she's doing doughnuts in the Kmart parking lot!'" U.S. District Judge Dan Traynor wrote.

The judge bolstered the apparent reference to misuse of rental vehicles with his own line: "The takeaway from the following events is simple: if you rent a car, return it."

Michael Wood Jr. didn't, and that is where the convoluted legal saga began.

Snowbound Suburban

Wood, of Glendale, Arizona, a former U.S. Marine and Baltimore police officer, rented a Suburban in 2016 when he came to Bismarck as part of an effort to bring hundreds of military veterans to a DAPL protest camp. Wood helped raise nearly $1.2 million for the “Veterans Standing for Standing Rock” effort to support the American Indian tribe's opposition to the oil pipeline being routed near its reservation and its Missouri River drinking water supply.

The vehicle became snowbound in a blizzard that hit the protest camp area that December. It's unclear what happened to it between then and Jan. 18, 2017, when the abandoned and damaged Suburban was recovered by police in Bismarck.

Wood was charged in January 2017 with felony theft. He and his wife, Jessica, were detained at the U.S. border in California when returning from a Mexico vacation in August 2019, though they were not arrested.

Prosecutors in March 2020 dropped the theft charge, but Wood and his wife sued in March 2021, alleging that Hertz Corp. officials falsely accused him of stealing the Suburban in retaliation for his social media criticism of the company's service or his support of the pipeline protest that drew thousands of people to southern North Dakota over a six-month span of 2016-17. The defendants disputed the retaliation allegation.

Traynor later in 2021 dismissed the city of Bismarck and two police officers as defendants in the civil rights lawsuit, along with two Hertz employees in Oklahoma. The Woods voluntarily dropped Hertz as a defendant after the company declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

That left Bismarck franchisee Overland West Inc. and two of its employees -- Alexandria Huber and John Kaelberer -- as the only remaining defendants in the suit that sought unspecified money damages.

Court documents in the lawsuit detail a labyrinthine tale of confusion over the whereabouts of the Suburban -- the rental paperwork and keys for which at one point turned up in Colorado -- and what agreements were made between Wood and Hertz workers, as well as disagreements over whether those workers had a right to bring police into the matter.

Wood maintained that Overland West charged his credit card about $4,700 for the Suburban rental fee and an insurance fee to cover any vehicle damages, and that his bill was paid in full because when he left the state he had made arrangements for Overland to recover the vehicle.

He acknowledged that he returned the wrong set of keys for the Suburban but called it a mistake. Hertz employees maintained that complicated the effort to recover the vehicle, and they said Wood did not pay the rental bill in full because the Suburban was still missing when the contract period ended.

Overland and the workers maintained Wood violated the terms of the rental agreement. Wood claimed the saga harmed his wife's mental health and made it impossible for him to find work in the law enforcement and security fields.

Ruling and reaction

Traynor said the Woods made inconsistent and even contradictory arguments during their legal case, and that they had "chosen selective parcels of evidence to support their argument while ignoring other key facts."

He ruled against them on all of their claims -- malicious prosecution, negligence, breach of contract, infliction of emotional distress, and negligent training and supervision.

Traynor said the couple failed to prove that the defendants did not have probable cause to make a police report, and said "The Woods have failed to prove ... that the Overland defendants breached either the written rental agreement or alleged oral contract" to recover the vehicle.

The judge said "undisputed" facts in the case were that Wood "did not physically return the Suburban to the Overland defendants" and that "there was an outstanding request for payment related to the Suburban as of Jan. 9, 2017."

He said the couple's assertions of emotional distress did not meet North Dakota's high standard for such a claim, since the defendants' conduct was not "extreme" or "outrageous."

Traynor rejected the Woods' claim for "exemplary" damages. Such damages also are known as punitive, or meant to punish a defendant rather than to compensate a plaintiff for a loss.

"None of the Woods' claims survive (review), so no damages are available to the Woods, let alone exemplary damages," he said.

Defendants' attorney Joel Flom told the Tribune, "Our only comment is that we are pleased with the ruling."

The Woods' attorney, Roberto Alejandro, said "We strongly disagree with the Court's opinion and intend to appeal.

"The court's decision basically establishes a debtor's prison system in North Dakota. The judge has ruled that if you allegedly owe a minor debt to a corporation from which you received goods or services, you are liable for theft and may be arrested at the corporation's behest. Even though you've paid $4,673.70 for the use of those same goods to date," Alejandro said.

"By this logic, if you miss a monthly payment deadline on your credit card, the credit card company can have you jailed on felony theft charges the same day. If you're one day late on a car payment, you can be jailed for felony theft. This is dangerous reasoning," the attorney concluded.

Scrutinized effort

The “Veterans Standing for Standing Rock” effort itself was controversial. The North Dakota Veterans Coordinating Council -- composed of the American Legion, AMVETS, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Vietnam Veterans of America -- at the time publicly said it did not support the action and remained neutral on the pipeline dispute.

Many people later questioned what happened to the money raised from 26,000 donors for the effort. Wood has said the money was not misused but spent on supplies, hotel rooms and transportation. He told the High Country News in April 2018 that auditing the donations would have cost too much and would not have been a good use of the money.

But Wood also acknowledged in the lawsuit that he wasn't prepared to handle the windfall, saying "the fundraiser took off unexpectedly," and that "suddenly, what had been intended as a small effort became a great logistical challenge."