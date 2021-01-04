Judge dismisses lawsuit alleging excessive force, rights violation at DAPL protest site

A federal judge in North Dakota has thrown out an Oklahoma man’s complaint alleging law enforcement officers during the evacuation of a Dakota Access Pipeline protest site in 2017 used excessive force against him.

It's the second such lawsuit to be dismissed in recent weeks.

Eric Poemoceah filed the complaint in April against Morton County, Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier, Cass County Sheriff Paul Laney, Bismarck Police Officer Benjamin Swenson, Highway Patrol Lt. Thomas Iverson and others. He sought unspecified money damages.

Poemoceah claimed he was tackled while running from law enforcement in February 2017 and suffered a broken pelvis. He further alleged officers ignored his injury and that their acts were retaliation against him for exercising his rights by filming activities during the protest.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor last Tuesday dismissed the complaint with prejudice -- a legal term that means the case cannot be brought again. Poemoceah knew the officers were at the protest site to enforce an evacuation order, admitted that he advanced on the officers before fleeing, and failed to show that Morton County had unconstitutional policies in place, the judge said.

