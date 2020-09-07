'It's up to us': Census response risks undercount, underfunding for North Dakota tribes

North Dakota's rural and Bakken oil patch residents also have proven challenging to count, and the pandemic brought setbacks with it, he said. Some census operations, such as nonresponse follow-up, were delayed.

"COVID has just kind of changed everything, but towards the end of the self-response period, we were doing better in 2010 than we're doing now, and that's not just true for American Indians ... that's true for just about everywhere," Iverson said.

The Sacred Pipe Resource Center has used COVID-19 relief events, such as food distribution, to share census information with tribal members who live on and off reservations, Kary said. The organization’s census efforts are statewide, she added.

Some tribal members might distrust government workers who come calling, asking for personal information that could be perceived to be used against them, Donaghy and Davis said. Fox said the census brings "a lot of apprehension, historically, from it." Some tribal members might fear for their housing situation or assistance if they are not compliant with federal requirements, he said.

The U.S. Census Bureau cannot share any identifiable information about people or households. Census records can be released after 72 years for historical research.