Indian Youth Leadership Academy set

NATIVE Community Development Inc. will host the 12th Annual North Dakota Indian Youth Leadership Academy at Bismarck State College from June 13-18.

Topics will include culture and wellness; college and career; Native American issues; and tribal, state and federal relations.

For more information and for application forms, go to https://www.ndnadc.org/ndiyla. Email forms to ahiticia@ndnadc.org or jennifer@ndnadc.org. Applications also are available at the Native American Development Center at 2403 E. Thayer Avenue in Bismarck. The application deadline is Friday.

For more information, interested parents may also contact youth staff: Ahiticia Tasso at 701-595-5181, dial 4; or Jennifer Mellette at 701-595-5181, dial 1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0