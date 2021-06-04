Governor names new North Dakota Indian Affairs head

Gov. Doug Burgum has named a Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa leader as North Dakota's top Indian Affairs official.

Turtle Mountain District 1 Council Representative Nathan Davis, of Belcourt, will take over as executive director of North Dakota's Indian Affairs Commission by July 1.

He succeeds Scott Davis, who had served since 2009 and left April 30 for a job with Sanford Health. The two are not immediate relatives, governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki said.

“It is an honor to serve the governor’s Cabinet as executive director of the Indian Affairs Commission, and I look forward to building on the successes of Governor Burgum’s Five Strategic Initiatives,” Davis said in a statement. “I am confident that working together with the five tribal nations of North Dakota will lead us to great heights for the betterment of tribal nations, North Dakota and all of our future generations.”

The governor said Davis "brings the leadership experience and bridge-building skills we need to continue fostering tribal engagement and strengthening our state-tribal relationships built on mutual understanding and respect."