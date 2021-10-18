Government wants fatal road washout lawsuit dismissed; families seek millions in damages

U.S. government attorneys say the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe were right to use their discretion in maintaining a culvert that washed out two years ago and killed two people, and they want a lawsuit filed by the families dismissed.

But the families' attorney is urging a federal judge to deny the request, saying the BIA knew about the poor condition of the culvert and had adopted but not adhered to plans that required inspection and maintenance.

Trudy Peterson and Jim Vander Wal, both of Mobridge, South Dakota, died in July 2019 when the vehicles they were driving entered a chasm left behind on a washed-out section of BIA Road 3. A culvert just north of the South Dakota line underneath what is known locally as the Kenel Road had been scoured away by 7 inches of rain that fell overnight.

Peterson, 60, was headed from Mobridge to Fort Yates, where she worked at the Indian Health Services facility. Vander Wal, 65, was headed south from Bismarck to Mobridge with a load of U.S. mail.

Their families in September 2020 filed an administrative claim against the BIA, claiming the agency knew the bridge was in disrepair and that its failure to replace it led to Peterson and Vander Wal’s deaths. The bureau had six months to deny the claims, settle them, or simply not respond.