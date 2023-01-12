 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Feds OK new name for western North Dakota community with Native slur in name

  • 0
Squaw Gap School

The Squaw Gap School, seen in July 2016, stands along state Highway 16 in McKenzie County in far western North Dakota.

 JACK DURA

Federal officials have approved the new name of Homesteaders Gap for what was previously Squaw Gap in far western North Dakota.

The U.S. Interior Department on Thursday announced the vote by the Board on Geographic Names for replacement names for several locations that received further review after nearly 650 geographic features were renamed in September. A task force advanced the renaming efforts for locations deemed to have offensive names due to containing the term "squaw."

“Words matter, particularly in our work to ensure our nation’s public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement. “I am grateful to the members of the Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force and the Board on Geographic Names for their efforts to finalize the removal of this harmful word. Together, we are showing why representation matters and charting a path for an inclusive America.”

People are also reading…

Local residents advanced Homesteaders Gap as a replacement name last fall, citing the area's homestead heritage.

The renaming hasn't been without opposition. McKenzie County residents involved in the renaming process have acknowledged some people will still call the area Squaw Gap.

The site is little more than a community hall and an old schoolhouse.

Keene-area farmer/rancher Kathy Skarda, who grew up in Squaw Gap, has said she doesn't think the previous name was "ever meant to be derogatory toward anybody or any ethnicity."

Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation Tribal Chairman Mark Fox has welcomed the renaming efforts. 

"It really causes serious and strong emotions and resistance to that term," he previously said of the slur.

The Squaw Gap name noted "a local rock formation said to resemble an Indian squaw carrying a papoose, and its location in a gap in a hill," according to "North Dakota Place Names" by Douglas A. Wick.

Squaw Gap acquired telephone service in 1971, "one of the last regions in the country" to do so, the book said.

Five other sites in North Dakota, mostly water bodies, have been renamed.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Minnesota man sentenced in killing of tribal police officer

Minnesota man sentenced in killing of tribal police officer

A Minnesota man has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for the shooting death of a tribal police officer. Federal prosecutors say David Brian Donnell Jr. was sentenced Tuesday in the July 2021 killing of 37-year-old Officer Ryan Bialke. Five officers with the Red Lake Tribal Police Department went to Donnell's home in Redby to conduct a welfare check. They breached the door after he refused to come outside. Prosecutors say Donnell began firing at the officers, striking Bialke, and he continued firing as the four other officers fled into nearby woods. Donnell was later arrested at another home. He pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder.

South Dakota AG creates council to advise on missing Indigenous people

South Dakota AG creates council to advise on missing Indigenous people

Attorney General Mark Vargo has created a council to advise him on missing and murdered indigenous people. The Rapid City Journal reports that indigenous people make up only 9% of South Dakota's population but 60% of people listed on the state's missing person's clearinghouse. The council will help create protocols for the state's new Missing and Murdered Indigenous People office. The office currently employs one person, coordinator Allison Morrisette, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe. She started in the position at the end of November and is based in Rapid City.

Couple who traveled to South Dakota with dead girl arrested

Couple who traveled to South Dakota with dead girl arrested

Police in South Dakota are investigating a couple who traveled from Washington state with the body of a dead eight-year-old girl. Police in Mitchell, South Dakota say the couple had driven a U-haul trailer with a coffin containing the body of the girl, who had been adopted by the woman arrested. The couple had informed the Davison County Coroner that they were traveling from Airway Heights, Washington to Pine Ridge in South Dakota, according to the Mitchell Police Department. South Dakota Public Broadcasting reports both were charged with failing to notify law enforcement of the death of child. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Report: Native Hawaiians hit by missing and murdered scourge

Report: Native Hawaiians hit by missing and murdered scourge

A new report says the scourge of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada and the U.S. mainland also has been devastating for Native Hawaiian girls and women. Key findings of the report include that more than a quarter of missing girls in Hawaii are Native Hawaiian and that members of the U.S. military play an outsized role in the sexual exploitation of children in the state. Similar studies have shown that Indigenous women in Canada and the U.S. mainland are murdered or go missing at rates disproportionate to their size of the population. While the disturbing trend held for Native Hawaiian girls, a comparable, reliable statistic for Native Hawaiian women eluded the task force due lacking data.

SD prosecutors drop all charges against Indigenous activist

SD prosecutors drop all charges against Indigenous activist

South Dakota prosecutors have dropped all charges against the head of an Indigenous-led advocacy organization stemming from a protest during then-President Donald Trump’s visit to Mount Rushmore. NDN Collective President Nick Tilsen was among those arrested July 3, 2020, when the protest seeking return of the Black Hills to Lakota control escalated into a scuffle with law enforcement. The charges included robbery and assault of a law enforcement officer. Court documents show that prosecutors filed the dismissal Nov. 18. Tilsen said in a statement Tuesday that the dismissal shows the charges were “bogus from the start.”

South Dakota governor expands National Guard help for tribes

South Dakota governor expands National Guard help for tribes

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is expanding the state's National Guard mission to assist both the Oglala Sioux and the Rosebud Sioux Tribes with hauling firewood and snow removal. The reservations in the southwest corner of the state have been crippled by relentless wind and life-threatening cold. Tribal officials say snow drifts have formed as high as 10 feet (3 meters), blocking roads and stranding families with dwindling supplies for heating and food. Noem announced the deployment to haul firewood from the Black Hills Forest Service to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe late Thursday. On Friday she said the Guard would also assist the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

German coal mine standoff escalates as police move on protesters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News