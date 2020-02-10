Federal judge rejects North Dakota's request to dismiss tribal lawsuit over voter ID rules

The state pushed for the lawsuit to be dismissed on grounds including that the tribes have not suffered any harm.

Hovland wrote that “The Court can see no reason why a federally recognized Indian Tribe would not have standing to sue to protect the voting rights of its members when private organizations like the NAACP and political parties are permitted to do so."

The state also argues that the six individual plaintiffs all were able to vote in the November 2018 election, but Hovland noted that they “fear they may not be allowed to vote in future elections.”

“This is a complex voting rights case,” Hovland wrote. "The Secretary (of state) has failed to carry his burden of demonstrating how each of the (lawsuit’s) claims is insufficient.”

Secretary of State Al Jaeger declined comment on the ruling.

Tim Purdon, an attorney for the tribes, said in a statement to the Tribune that they “are pleased with the Court’s decision reinforcing their right, as Sovereigns, to bring this lawsuit to protect the voting rights of their enrolled members in North Dakota.”