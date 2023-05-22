The parents of two Native American players on the Bismarck High School boys basketball team who endured racist taunts during a game in Jamestown early this year have filed a discrimination complaint with federal officials.

Savannah Alkire and Quinn Austin, parents of Andre Austin, and Kate and Lance Eaglestaff, parents of Teysean Eaglestaff, on May 11 filed the complaint with the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights, according to documents provided by the families' attorney, Tim Purdon. Andre Austin is a member of the Standing Rock Sioux; Teysean Eaglestaff is a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux.

The federal office's role "is to be a neutral fact-finder and to promptly resolve complaints," according to its website. "OCR has a variety of options for resolving complaints, including facilitated resolutions and investigations. OCR does not act as an advocate for either party during the process."

The complaint names the Jamestown Public School District as being "the institution or agency that engaged in the alleged discrimination." District Superintendent Robert Lech declined comment to the Tribune on Monday, saying it would be inappropriate because the district had not received any complaint from the Education Department.

The families since the incident have been working on two fronts, according to Purdon. One is accountability from the Jamestown School District. The district's athletic director received a letter of reprimand for allegedly not addressing the taunts during the game, which "the families don't think is enough," Purdon said.

The OCR complaint "isn't a lawsuit seeking money or a lawsuit in federal court," Purdon said. "We're asking them to undertake an investigation."

The families also seek a meeting with the North Dakota High School Activities Association -- which oversees prep sports -- to discuss a proposed zero-tolerance policy and permanent representation of reservation-based school districts on the association board. Tribes called for those actions in the wake of the Jan. 31 game.

"To date, no one at the North Dakota High School Activities Association has reached out to these families to discuss the impact this incident had on these two student athletes who suffered racist abuse while participating in an NDHSAA sanctioned event,” Purdon told the Tribune.

NDHSAA spokesman Tom Mix deferred a Tribune request for comment to association Executive Director Matt Fetsch and Associate Director Brian Bubach, both of whom he said were unavailable for comment Monday afternoon.

School investigation

Monkey noises and war whooping could be heard coming from the Jamestown student section during the Jan. 31 game when the Native American Bismarck players handled the ball. Some people expressed disappointment that the taunts were not addressed during the game, but only afterward when video surfaced on social media.

The Jamestown School District after a two-day investigation following the game took action under its nondiscrimination and anti-harassment policy. Lech at the time said officials disciplined "a handful" of middle school and high school students and planned to work with Bismarck High on "facilitating healing."

Lech in a March 17 email to Alkire and Purdon said the school investigation included reviews of security camera footage of the game and video provided to the district, and interviews with 32 student fans. It concluded that one student used a defamatory term for a Black person, four made monkey noises, one made a Native American slur and five participated in war whooping. It wasn't clear from the email whether some students might have participated in more than one offense.

Lech's email says not all of the taunts were necessarily meant to be racist. One girl said the students "have always made animal calls" for fun and said she was "good at making a monkey call so I do that one" in an effort to distract opposing players. But Lech said that "all students, regardless of stated, inferred or actual intent, were provided consequences for the use of discriminatory actions or words." He said the punishments covered a broad range, from suspension from school to loss of leadership positions.

Lech said the district took other measures, ranging from better oversight of the student section at games to efforts to "improve school culture and establish schoolwide expectations."

The families' complaint lists March 17 -- the date of Lech's letter -- as the answer to the question of "the most recent date you were discriminated against." Purdon said that's due to the families' dissatisfaction with the school district's response.

"The superintendent's decision is part of what we're asking to be investigated," he said.

Further fallout

The NDHSAA board in the wake of the Jan. 31 game approved the creation of a Sportsmanship and Citizenship Committee "to help promote positive behaviors at NDHSAA events and competitions."

Tribal officials advocated for even more measures. The United Tribes of North Dakota -- a group representing all five tribal nations that share geography with the state -- passed a resolution in February calling for a zero-tolerance policy that would include training, "clearly defined rules and regulations," "severe" punishments for such incidents, and "proactive measures" to help prevent acts of racism.

North Dakota lawmakers on Thursday will select interim studies to carry out to fall 2024. Among them is an optional study of K-12 entities' roles relating to spectator conduct at high school sporting events. The study, proposed by Rep. Jayme Davis, D-Rolette, stemmed from the racial taunting at the game in Jamestown and an incident in Dickinson about two weeks later in which video captured a young fan taunting Native American players from Turtle Mountain Community High School. Dickinson school officials said they disciplined a student after the incident.

(Reporter Jack Dura contributed to this story.)