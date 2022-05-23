DOT sets photo ID event at Standing Rock ahead of elections

State officials are partnering with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe on Tuesday to provide free non-driver photo identification cards that can be used for voting in this year's elections.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation has scheduled an event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sioux County Courthouse in Fort Yates for people age 18 and older who do not have a driver’s license or a tribal ID card.

DOT staff will obtain photos and documents in Fort Yates. The paperwork will be processed overnight, and the ID cards will be mailed to residents within five days. The card is an official ID, but it is not a driver's license.

“These photo ID cards are a great option for those wanting to vote in the upcoming elections,” state Driver License Division Director Brad Schaffer said.

A federal judge in April 2020 approved an agreement between North Dakota and tribes settling a legal dispute over the state’s voter ID requirements that at one point reached the U.S. Supreme Court. The deal includes provisions that aim to ensure Native American voters have valid IDs and can meet the state requirement of a provable street address.

The agreement ensures that tribally designated street addresses are accepted as valid, and it calls for the state to work with tribes to distribute free nondriver ID cards on all reservations within 30 days of statewide elections.

People seeking an ID must provide a certified birth certificate and a court-issued name change if applicable, such as a certified marriage certificate, a divorce decree or adoption order; a Social Security card; and proof of a North Dakota-resident physical address.

Questions can be directed to DOT at 1-855-633-6835. More information on voting requirements is at vote.nd.gov.

North Dakota's primary election this year is June 14; voters will select nominees for state and county offices. City and school elections will be decided then, as well. Nov. 8 is the general election, in which county, legislative, judicial, statewide and congressional races are decided.

Absentee ballots for the June election are now available. Absentee ballots for the general election will be available beginning Sept. 29.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0