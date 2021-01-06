Diane Gates, longtime Standing Rock social worker, remembered for helping others

Diane Gates lived to help others until she died of COVID-19 in July 2020 at age 75.
She and her husband, Bobby, took in foster children. She started a program called “Tender Hearts” for victims of domestic violence on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. And she spent years as a social worker with Indian Health Service in Fort Yates, responding to crises at all hours.
“Late at night in blinding blizzard conditions, she’d drive to the hospital to help,” Bobby recalled.
Diane worked with families coping with terrible situations, such as the suicide of a loved one or a tragic car accident.
As a child, daughter Shelli Gates couldn’t grasp why her mom would sleep so much when she came home from work.
“Now I understand the job she did and the work she did for people,” she said. “It took a lot out of her and drained her a lot. But she was up the next day doing the same thing over again.”
Diane, whose Lakota name is Masa’ Ska” Winyan, or “money woman,” lived most of her life in Fort Yates. That's where she caught Bobby’s eye during their junior year of high school.
“My cousin said, ‘I dare you to ask her to walk her home,’” he recalled.
Bobby did, and soon after they made their relationship official over a shared box of popcorn at a high school football game. A Sioux County judge married them two years later in 1964.
The couple had four children and raised many others. She and Bobby also were parents to a Mexican chihuahua they named Chiquita after the brand of bananas.
When Diane wasn’t working, she liked to bead and make star quilts. She and others in the family worked together to craft lamps that resembled tepees.
Religion was important to Diane, who attended a local Episcopal church.
“She always gave, and she always prayed for everybody,” Shelli said.
One of Diane’s early jobs involved working for Standing Rock’s social services department. She’d put in a full day’s work, then drive an hour and a half to Mary College, now known as the University of Mary, to pursue a degree in human services. Bobby always made sure she carried blankets and gloves, just in case the winter weather turned bad.
As a social worker, Diane sought to prevent abuse by helping couples through family problems. She’d tell them that her door was always open.
“Her main concern was that their children have to be taken care of,” Bobby said.
Diane’s desire to help others continued into the pandemic, during which she made masks and distributed them to anyone around her. She gave one with the design of a feather to Shelli.
Shelli wore it on her birthday last year, which was the last time she saw her mom. She and her son Chad visited Diane at Sanford Health in Bismarck several days before Diane died on July 31. Diane had been hospitalized for over a month at that point, and the doctors indicated that she wouldn’t make it. In her last days, a breathing machine was the only thing keeping her alive.
That day in late July, Shelli and Chad approached Diane’s hospital bed to say goodbye.
“Unci, it’s me, Chad,” she recalled her son saying. Unci is the Lakota word for grandmother.
Chad held his grandmother’s hand as Diane opened her eyes.
“She raised her arm up and she touched her heart and pointed at him,” Shelli recalled. “I looked at my son and said, ‘She’s telling you she loves you.’ She did that three times, and then she closed her eyes.”
