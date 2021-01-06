Diane Gates, longtime Standing Rock social worker, remembered for helping others

Diane Gates lived to help others until she died of COVID-19 in July 2020 at age 75.

She and her husband, Bobby, took in foster children. She started a program called “Tender Hearts” for victims of domestic violence on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. And she spent years as a social worker with Indian Health Service in Fort Yates, responding to crises at all hours.

“Late at night in blinding blizzard conditions, she’d drive to the hospital to help,” Bobby recalled.

Diane worked with families coping with terrible situations, such as the suicide of a loved one or a tragic car accident.

As a child, daughter Shelli Gates couldn’t grasp why her mom would sleep so much when she came home from work.

“Now I understand the job she did and the work she did for people,” she said. “It took a lot out of her and drained her a lot. But she was up the next day doing the same thing over again.”

Diane, whose Lakota name is Masa’ Ska” Winyan, or “money woman,” lived most of her life in Fort Yates. That's where she caught Bobby’s eye during their junior year of high school.