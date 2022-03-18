DAPL protester lawsuit revived by appeals court; decisions on 3 other suits pending

Federal appeals judges have revived part of a lawsuit filed by an Arizona man of Navajo heritage who alleges North Dakota law officers seriously injured him and violated his civil rights during protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline five years ago.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also is considering two other excessive force lawsuits filed against law enforcement in the wake of the DAPL protests in 2016-17. A fourth lawsuit is still making its way through federal court.

The three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ruled that U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor improperly dismissed Marcus Mitchell's claim of excessive force. The judges also said that if Mitchell's claims are true, "then Morton County law enforcement engaged in a persistent pattern of excessive force against peaceful protesters that was tacitly authorized by (Morton County) Sheriff (Kyle) Kirchmeier and that led to Mitchell's injury."

Attorneys for the county and Kirchmeier didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Law enforcement has long denied using excessive force against the thousands of pipeline opponents who camped near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation to protest construction of the $3.8 billion project built by Texas-based Energy Transfer to move North Dakota oil to Illinois. Authorities maintain some protesters used violent and illegal tactics and assaulted officers. The protests resulted in 761 arrests over a six-month span.

The Mitchell case

Mitchell, who is in his mid-to-late 20s and has most recently lived in New Mexico, sued in July 2019, alleging he was subjected to “excessive violence” by law officers who in January 2017 fired shotgun beanbag rounds at peaceful, unarmed protesters including himself. One round hit him in the left eye, resulting in long-term vision, hearing and smell problems along with chronic pain, he alleges.

Mitchell was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and obstruction of a government function. The charges eventually were dismissed through a pretrial diversion agreement, the terms of which were not publicly disclosed.

Mitchell's lawsuit seeking unspecified money damages is backed by the Chicago-based MacArthur Justice Center, which uses the courts to advocate for human rights and social justice.

Traynor in December 2020 threw out the lawsuit, saying Mitchell had placed himself where he knew less-than-lethal weapons were being used and had failed to show that law enforcement officers treated him any differently than anyone else at the protests. Traynor said Mitchell “failed to provide even a scintilla of evidence” that there was a conspiracy to violate his civil rights. Mitchell appealed.

The 8th Circuit judges ruled that Traynor properly dismissed Mitchell's claims of retaliatory use of force and retaliatory arrest, noting that officers had been firing bean bag rounds before Mitchell arrived on scene and that "shooting bean bags at Mitchell too after he stood in their way is exactly what one would expect the officers to do."

"Officers merely carrying out their duty as they understand it are not liable for retaliatory arrest or retaliatory use of force even if their understanding of their duty is mistaken -- indeed, even if it is so mistaken as to be 'unreasonable,'" the panel wrote.

The judges also upheld Traynor's conclusion that Mitchell had not been targeted by law officers because he was Native American.

However, the judges said that firing lead-filled bean bags at someone amounts to more than minimal force.

"Mitchell's allegations that he was 'peacefully protesting' -- neither committing a serious crime nor threatening anyone's safety nor fleeing or resisting arrest -- when the officers shot him with lead-filled bean bags capable of shattering his eye socket are sufficient to state a claim for excessive force," the panel said.

The judges sent back to federal court Mitchell's excessive force claims, along with his allegations that Morton County is liable for the officers' conduct, and that Highway Patrol Sgt. Benjamin Kennelly, a scene commander, failed to intervene. Further proceedings weren't immediately scheduled.

The lawsuit names as defendants Kirchmeier, Deputy Morton County Sheriff George Piehl, Morton County, the city of Bismarck, Bismarck Police Officer Tyler Welk, Kennelly and two others listed as John Does 1 and 2. Attorneys for Bismarck didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Kennelly is being represented by the state Attorney General's Office; spokeswoman Liz Brocker said, "We are reviewing the decision."

Other appeals

Two other similar excessive force lawsuits are before the 8th Circuit. It's not known when decisions might come.

Oklahoma resident Eric Poemoceah sued in April 2020, claiming he suffered a broken pelvis when he was tackled while running from law officers in February 2017. Traynor in December 2020 dismissed the complaint, saying officers acted reasonably.

Poemoceah appealed last June. He argued in part that his behavior during the incident "posed no threat to safety of the officers or others, and the officers failed to warn of the imminent use of force." He also maintained that "federal courts have often held that an officer's own provocative behavior can undermine the justification for the use of force."

Shawn Grinolds, attorney for the defendants, maintained in a January filing in the appeals case that "Poemoceah was actively resisting arrest and attempting to flee when he was tackled."

Nine protesters sued in November 2016 alleging violations of their civil rights due to officers’ tactics including the use of tear gas and water sprays amid temperatures below freezing during a clash that month over a blockaded bridge. The lead plaintiff in that case is Vanessa Dundon, a Navajo from Arizona who suffered an eye injury.

Traynor last December sided with law enforcement, again saying officers acted reasonably during an “unprecedented” incident. The violent clash between protesters and police became the emblematic skirmish of the monthslong protest.

Dundon and the other plaintiffs appealed in January. Arguments have not yet been filed in the appeal.

Wilansky case

The November 2016 confrontation sparked another lawsuit that is still proceeding in federal court.

New York City resident Sophia Wilansky, who was 21 at the time, alleges police intentionally targeted her with a concussion grenade and severely injured her left arm. She seeks millions of dollars from law officers and Morton County, who maintain her injury was caused by a propane canister that protesters had rigged to explode.

Traynor in October 2020 dismissed several of Wilansky's claims including defamation but allowed numerous others to proceed, including some excessive force, assault and emotional distress claims. Trial had been set to begin April 26, but it has now been delayed. Court documents indicate Wilansky is seeking to add some law officers as defendants.

Documents also indicate that Wilansky will finally get evidence from the FBI that she thinks will help prove her case -- but how that evidence will be handled is undecided.

Wilansky sued the federal government in 2018 seeking access to shrapnel and clothing taken from her while she was hospitalized. She lost the case when a judge ruled she didn't have a good argument for why she couldn’t file a civil lawsuit without the seized property.

The FBI has now closed its investigation of Wilansky and is willing to turn over the evidence, according to one of her attorneys, Ben Stoll. U.S. Magistrate Judge Alice Senechal earlier this month advised the two sides in the excessive force lawsuit to try to agree on how the evidence should be handled.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.