Dakota Zoo adds Native American perspective

Dakota Zoo and the Sacred Pipe Resource Center have partnered on a project to bring a Native American perspective to the Bismarck zoo.

Officials on Saturday held a grand opening for the attraction involving signs and a storytelling program.

The two organizations over the winter produced 10 signs that feature cultural information about animals that are indigenous to the Northern Plains -- the bison, eagle, bear, elk, deer, porcupine, badger, wolf, coyote and fox.

The signs describe the cultural significance of each animal both historically and in current times. They also contain an audio feature enabling the user to hear the name of the animal in the language of each of the five American Indian tribes in North Dakota.

The cultural meaning of the animals also will be the focus of a summer storytelling program. Native American youth being trained in the storytelling arts will present stories about the animals. The events will be Wednesday evenings from 6-7 p.m. or Saturday mornings from 10-11 a.m. on the following dates: June 9 and 12; July 7, 10 and 31; and Aug. 4.