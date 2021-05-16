Dakota Zoo adds Native American perspective

Dakota Zoo and the Sacred Pipe Resource Center have partnered on a project to bring a Native American perspective to the Bismarck zoo.
Officials on Saturday held a grand opening for the attraction involving signs and a storytelling program.
The two organizations over the winter produced 10 signs that feature cultural information about animals that are indigenous to the Northern Plains -- the bison, eagle, bear, elk, deer, porcupine, badger, wolf, coyote and fox.
The signs describe the cultural significance of each animal both historically and in current times. They also contain an audio feature enabling the user to hear the name of the animal in the language of each of the five American Indian tribes in North Dakota.
The cultural meaning of the animals also will be the focus of a summer storytelling program. Native American youth being trained in the storytelling arts will present stories about the animals. The events will be Wednesday evenings from 6-7 p.m. or Saturday mornings from 10-11 a.m. on the following dates: June 9 and 12; July 7, 10 and 31; and Aug. 4.
“Another addition to the project is a medicine wheel rock sculpture that local volunteers worked on, and it looks great," Zoo Director Terry Lincoln said. "We’re happy to see this representation at the Dakota Zoo, and just feel it opens up and makes the experience richer for people visiting the zoo.”
Cheryl Kary, executive director of the Sacred Pipe Resource Center, said the project has been a long-time dream. The center in Mandan helps Native Americans who are living away from their homelands.
“I think having a Native perspective in spaces like this is critical to increasing understanding and appreciation for different perspectives,” Kary said.
“This type of positive representation is what helps build community and repair historical conflicts," she said. "The Dakota Zoo has been so open and supportive throughout this project and that’s exactly what we need to help move forward in our community. Children that come to the Dakota Zoo will have an appreciation for a Native perspective, can hear our Native languages, and know that Native people have strong ties to this land through our relationships.”