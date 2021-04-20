Dakota Access operator turns to MHA Nation to bolster its case

MHA Nation initially supported Standing Rock and other Sioux tribes when they sought to block pipeline construction in 2016, but it’s taken a new position in recent weeks as the threat of a shutdown looms. Standing Rock attorney Jan Hasselman said the tribe does not have a comment on MHA's new stance.

A shutdown would divert oil from Fort Berthold onto more expensive trucks and trains, leading to increased road damage, vehicle accidents, and air pollution from dust and heavy vehicle emissions, Fox said.

MHA Nation collects significant revenue from the oil industry through taxes and royalties, which it spends on needs from health insurance to infrastructure to housing, he said. The tribe estimated a shutdown would cost it $160 million in losses over one year.

The tribe has already lost revenue during the coronavirus pandemic, which caused travel to fall and led to a downturn in the global oil industry, including a drop in oil production and job losses in North Dakota.

“Federal relief dollars have not come close to making up the difference,” Fox said, adding that the gap in funding has affected the tribe’s ability to carry out various programs and projects. “The MHA Nation can thus not afford further challenges to its ability to get its oil to market.”