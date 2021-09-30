Boarding schools' troubling legacy remembered in Bismarck walk

The event began in Canada in 2013, its name derived from a shiny orange shirt a member of the Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation, Phyllis Webstad, received from her grandmother before moving to a residential school in British Columbia. The school took the shirt away as soon as she started.

Was'ake Win wore an orange shirt Thursday along with more than 100 other people who all walked toward the Capitol after the runners arrived at Custer Park in Bismarck. Young children's shoes were placed on the Capitol steps alongside stuffed animals and decades-old photos of children at boarding schools.

Was'ake Win said she took part "to show my ancestors, my grandparents and future generations that the church will be held accountable, that the babies will be brought home."

She was referring to the Catholic church and Episcopal church. They, as well as other Christian denominations and the government, ran boarding schools with troubling legacies across North America from the late 1800s through the mid-1900s.