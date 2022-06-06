 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck nonprofit mulls business incubator for minorities; feasibility study underway

The Native American Development Center in Bismarck is considering starting a business incubator for minority populations in the metro area.

The nonprofit is seeking to collect data from Native American business owners in the area as it explores solutions to barriers faced by Native entrepreneurs.

"Access to resources, like investment capital, professional networks, skilled employees and information technology is limited for Native American and minority populated entrepreneurs," center CEO Lorraine Davis said. "If we don't make them more available, financial inequities will further exacerbate the economic, health, education and family disparities in North Dakota communities."

If the feasibility study shows the need, the center will proceed with a business incubator that will offer programs and services to support Indigenous business community networking and collaboration.

"The results of the feasibility study will determine whether we would build it into the center or develop a free-standing facility," Davis said, adding that "the funding elements are a puzzle of private and public dollars."

The online survey is open through June 30 and can be found at https://bit.ly/3zd2eo6.

People who want to participate in a focus group from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on June 27 can contact Davis at lorraine@ndnadc.org or 701-595-5181.

031420-nws-native-american-census (copy)

Lorraine Davis, front, CEO of the Native American Development Center in Bismarck, shown in 2020 with staff, from left, Vincent McCloud, Laura Belgrave and Leigh Tasso.

 Mike McCleary
Drone soars over waterfall in Utah national forest

