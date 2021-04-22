Bill sending more oil tax revenue to MHA Nation clears Legislature

The Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation appears poised to start collecting tax revenue from 132 additional oil wells that straddle the border of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

The tribe would receive an estimated $7.15 million from those wells over the next two years under a new tax-sharing formula with the state laid out in Senate Bill 2319, which has cleared both chambers of the Legislature and is headed to Gov. Doug Burgum for his signature.

“I am satisfied that we have addressed a problem that has existed for 12 years,” MHA Chairman Mark Fox said after he watched the final vote take place on the House floor Thursday.

Under the bill, the tribe would receive a portion of oil production and extraction taxes from wells that begin off the reservation and extend across the border. The state currently does not share taxes on those wells but does for wells that are entirely within Fort Berthold or start on the reservation and cross the boundary.