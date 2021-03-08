Bill for tribal police mutual aid goes to North Dakota governor

North Dakota's Senate on Monday sent a bill to Gov. Doug Burgum that aims to improve the law enforcement response on and near reservations.

Rep. Shannon Roers Jones, R-Fargo, introduced House Bill 1126, which allows for mutual aid between tribal police and state and local law enforcement agencies. Roers Jones said the bill would improve the effectiveness and timeliness of a 911 response.

The House had passed the Bill 82-10; the Senate approved it 45-1.

"It could be ... you have an emergency and you need extra help before reinforcements come, and the tribal law enforcement may be closer to the situation but doesn't have the comfort level to go to assist another law enforcement in a different jurisdiction. Now this would allow them to do so," said Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg. The bill does not expand arrest authority, she added.

The governor has three legislative days to act on the bill after receiving it. The legislation would take effect immediately.