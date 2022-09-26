 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 sites with Native slur renamed in North Dakota; 1 undergoing further review

Squaw Gap School

The Squaw Gap School stands along state Highway 16 in McKenzie County in far western North Dakota.

 JACK DURA

Federal authorities have renamed several sites in North Dakota containing the Native slur "squaw," but perhaps the most prominent place in the state containing the word is undergoing further review.

The U.S. Board on Geographic Names this month voted on final replacement names for nearly 650 geographic features containing the slur in their names. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland last year declared the word to be derogatory and established a 13-member Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force.

Replacement names for North Dakota sites include:

  • Sakakawea Creek, near Mandaree
  • Tepee Creek, near Regent
  • Long Creek, in/around Theodore Roosevelt National Park North Unit
  • Sakakawea Bay, on Lake Sakakawea
  • Mitigomizh Neyaashi, on Lake Metigoshe

“I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming. That starts with removing racist and derogatory names that have graced federal locations for far too long,” Haaland said in a statement. “I am grateful to the members of the Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force and the Board on Geographic Names for their efforts to prioritize this important work. Together, we are showing why representation matters and charting a path for an inclusive America.”

Squaw Gap, a tiny community in McKenzie County, is one of seven unincorporated, populated places undergoing additional review by the board. The site is little more than a community hall and old schoolhouse.

The board "will seek out additional review from the local communities and stakeholders before making a final determination" as to renaming those sites, according to Interior. 

A task force map earlier this year included candidate replacement names for Squaw Gap of Spring Creek, One-O-One Creek, Phillip Draw, West Fork Badlands Draw and Phillip Spring.

Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation Tribal Chairman Mark Fox has welcomed the renaming efforts. 

"It really causes serious and strong emotions and resistance to that term," he previously said of the slur.

Keene-area farmer/rancher Kathy Skarda, who grew up in Squaw Gap, has said she doesn't think the name was "ever meant to be derogatory toward anybody or any ethnicity."

The community's name "notes a local rock formation said to resemble an Indian squaw carrying a papoose, and its location in a gap in a hill," according to "North Dakota Place Names" by Douglas A. Wick.

Squaw Gap acquired telephone service in 1971, "one of the last regions in the country" to do so, the book said.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

