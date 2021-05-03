4 including Sitting Bull named to North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor

Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation Chairman Mark Fox and legendary Hunkpapa Lakota Chief Sitting Bull are among this year's inductees to the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor.

The other two honorees are Three Affiliated Tribes cultural leader and teacher Lydia Sage Chase and Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Vietnam War hero Dave Dauphinais.

The selections were made by the North Dakota Native American Hall of Honor Committee, comprised of representatives from each of the five federally recognized tribes in the state -- MHA Nation, Standing Rock Sioux, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, Spirit Lake Sioux and Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate.

The Hall of Honor exhibit in the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum on the Capitol grounds in Bismarck recognizes Native Americans who have excelled in representing their tribe and culture. The program is a partnership of the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission, the State Historical Society of North Dakota and the State Historical Society Foundation.

The program recognizes traditional and contemporary achievements. This year's inductees are being honored for achievements in the Leadership, Military-Veteran and Legend categories.

The induction ceremony is Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. For more information, go to indianaffairs.nd.gov or call the Indian Affairs Commission at 701-328-2428.

