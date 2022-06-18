2nd tribal nation signs pact with North Dakota Highway Patrol

The Spirit Lake Tribe has signed a law enforcement agreement with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the second such pact in the state.

Tribal and state officials on Tuesday signed the memorandum of understanding in Bismarck.

Patrol Sgt. Jenna Clawson Huibregtse said the mutual aid agreement is similar to the one with the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, which inked its pact last fall.

The agreements are intended to improve law enforcement responses on and around American Indian reservations, allowing the closest available officer to respond, regardless of jurisdiction.

"This allows us to assist each other on and near tribal lands but does not expand arrest authority," Clawson Huibregtse said.

Historically, 911 dispatchers have asked reservation-area callers if they are enrolled tribal members or not to help determine jurisdiction, but the question can feel discriminatory. Under the agreements, that determination is essentially left until after the emergency is under control.

The 2021 Legislature passed a law for mutual aid between tribal police and state and local law enforcement agencies, which Clawson Huibregtse said ensures the agreement is "100% mutual."

Spirit Lake has always had federal Bureau of Indian Affairs and FBI law enforcement services "with at least some presence at some time," according to Tribal Court Chief Judge Joe Vetsch.

Earlier this year, Spirit Lake signed cross-deputization and special law enforcement commission agreements with the Lake Region Narcotics Task Force, the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the sheriffs' departments of Benson, Eddy and Ramsey counties, he said.

The most active is Benson County, "mostly because such a large part of the reservation is in Benson County," Vetsch said.

Spirit Lake Tribal Chairman Douglas Yankton said the mere presence of law enforcement hinders criminal behavior such as drug and human trafficking.

Troopers will be trained on the agreement next week and will receive a cultural awareness training at the same time, Clawson Huibregtse said.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.