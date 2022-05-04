2nd pact struck for North Dakota tribal youth services

A second tribal nation sharing geography with North Dakota has made a pact for state court services for youth adjudicated in tribal court.

The Turtle Mountain Tribal Council approved the agreement, and Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure signed it last week, Northeastern North Dakota Juvenile Court Director Shaun Peterson told the Legislature's interim Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

Peterson said remaining signatures of state agency heads are being gathered. The next steps are to develop a team of agency representatives, finalize a meeting structure and objectives, and begin to staff cases.

The 2019 Legislature passed the law allowing for cooperative agreements to provide services for youth adjudicated in tribal courts. The 2021 Legislature renewed the law.

The Spirit Lake Tribe in 2020 was the first tribal nation to sign such an agreement. It has served 11 boys and 10 girls ages 12-17. State services to Spirit Lake youth have included risk and needs assessments to aid tribal probation case planning, and access to treatment.

"The agencies involved currently definitely feel that there have been improved working relationships and communication between the state and the tribal partners, so that's a huge benefit," Peterson said. No separate funding has been requested or provided for the agreements, he said.

Spirit Lake Tribal Court Chief Judge Joe Vetsch said the pact has resulted in better relationships between state, county and tribal agencies and improved outcomes for youth.

"In short, I think this agreement has proven invaluable to all parties in a bunch of different ways, and I and the Spirit Lake Tribe continue to strongly voice our support for this agreement and the legislation that authorized it," Vetsch told lawmakers.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.