Tri-City Community Picnic set at Capitol

The Bismarck Police Department will host the Tri-City Community Picnic on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 12-8 p.m. on the Capitol grounds.

The event is in conjunction with Mandan and Lincoln. It's hosted by the Bismarck Police Department Community Engagement Section, the Neighborhood Crime Watch Advisory Committee and Crisis Care Chaplaincy.

The free event is open to the public. It will include music, food trucks, games, military/first responder displays and cultural demonstrations. There will be drawings for door prizes throughout the day.

