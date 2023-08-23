Bismarck's Avenue C between Washington Street and Mandan Street will be closed to through traffic for a few hours Thursday morning.

Forestry Department workers will be in the area removing diseased trees, according to the city. The closure will begin at 9 a.m. and last until noon.

No detour will be in place. Access to local residences will be maintained.

Meanwhile, the city urged motorists to use extra caution on Thursday around schools and crosswalks, with public schools holding their first day of classes.