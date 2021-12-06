Tree of Hope ceremony set in Bismarck

Mental Health America of North Dakota and the Federation of Families for Children’s Mental Health are hosting a "Celebration of Lights" tree lighting in Bismarck on Saturday.

The Tree of Hope ceremony starts at 5:30 p.m. at the corner of North Fourth Street and East Boulevard Avenue, near the Governor's Residence. Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford and his wife, Sandi, will light the tree. There will be refreshments at McCabe United Methodist Church.

The Tree of Hope serves to remind people of the stigma toward mental health and to support those who are struggling, especially during the holiday season.

People can purchase a light or lights as a memorial to someone or as a donation. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/NDcelebrationoflights.

