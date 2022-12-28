Travel nurse copes with winter weather living in a van

A traveling nurse and his spouse endured recent frigid temperatures inside their home on wheels -- a van.

Jason Diamond and his wife, Hailey Hanson, have been living in a van for the past nine months with their goldendoodle, Spud. They spent the past three months in Bismarck and rolled out of town this week.

“I'm just trying to find out where we want to live,” Diamond said.

As a travel nurse, Diamond works for a total of six weeks and has eight weeks off, per his contract. Hanson has a food blog and can work from the van, which is equipped with a small stove. The couple sleeps in hospital parking lots and showers at local gyms while Diamond is working. They use the weeks off to travel.

They have managed to stay warm despite the winter weather by using a diesel heater that connects to the fuel tank.

“We're used to winter, not this cold, but we're used to winter,” Hanson said.

The couple's final two weeks in Bismarck saw an average temperature of around 4 with a high of 31 and a low of 19 below zero.

“The only issue we've really had is that our solar panels are covered up with snow and it's cloudy, so our battery runs out occasionally,” Diamond said.

When their battery runs out and the solar panels are covered, the couple can charge their battery by driving around.

Before coming to Bismarck, they stayed in Montana and the Idaho Panhandle.

The couple have no plans of settling anytime soon. They will be in Phoenix for the next three months, then Alaska for the summer and possibly Oregon in the fall.

The couple has mountain bikes, camping backpacks and climbing gear under their bed.

“It’s a simple life. It's completely different than just normal living,” Diamond said. “You never have to pack to go anywhere, everything is in the van.”