 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Travel nurse copes with winter weather living in a van

  • 0
122122-NMS-VanLife.jpg

Jason Diamond, Hailey Hanson and their dog Spud have been living out of a van during Diamond's traveling nurse stint in Bismarck.

 DARREN GIBBINS, TRIBUNE

A traveling nurse and his spouse endured recent frigid temperatures inside their home on wheels -- a van.

Jason Diamond and his wife, Hailey Hanson, have been living in a van for the past nine months with their goldendoodle, Spud. They spent the past three months in Bismarck and rolled out of town this week.

“I'm just trying to find out where we want to live,” Diamond said.

As a travel nurse, Diamond works for a total of six weeks and has eight weeks off, per his contract. Hanson has a food blog and can work from the van, which is equipped with a small stove. The couple sleeps in hospital parking lots and showers at local gyms while Diamond is working. They use the weeks off to travel. 

They have managed to stay warm despite the winter weather by using a diesel heater that connects to the fuel tank.

People are also reading…

“We're used to winter, not this cold, but we're used to winter,” Hanson said.

The couple's final two weeks in Bismarck saw an average temperature of around 4 with a high of 31 and a low of 19 below zero.

“The only issue we've really had is that our solar panels are covered up with snow and it's cloudy, so our battery runs out occasionally,” Diamond said.

When their battery runs out and the solar panels are covered, the couple can charge their battery by driving around.

Before coming to Bismarck, they stayed in Montana and the Idaho Panhandle.

The couple have no plans of settling anytime soon. They will be in Phoenix for the next three months, then Alaska for the summer and possibly Oregon in the fall.

The couple has mountain bikes, camping backpacks and climbing gear under their bed.

“It’s a simple life. It's completely different than just normal living,” Diamond said. “You never have to pack to go anywhere, everything is in the van.”

A young couple are ‘living the dream’ by travelling across Europe in their converted van with two dogs after ditching the nine to five for a nomadic life of wild swimming, surfing and hiking. Fed-up with the rat race, former IT consultant, Kieran Field, 27, and former accountant, Alice Ballard, 26, gambled everything on a £7,000 van to create their new home on wheels – complete with a double bed, compostable toilet beneath the sofa, one-square-metre kitchen and outdoor shower. Quitting their jobs and renting out their renovated two-bed semi-detached house in Oxford to fund their new lifestyle, Kieran and Alice began their adventures in the north of France in August 2020. In the two years since, they have covered 25,000 miles across 16 European countries.

Reach David Velázquez at 701-250-8264 or david.velazquez@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Dakota universities reviewing events after drag show

South Dakota universities reviewing events after drag show

South Dakota’s Board of Regents has ordered a review of university campus events and its policy on minors attending them after a drag show at South Dakota State University last month faced criticism from conservative lawmakers for being advertised as family-friendly. The Board of Regents met for over an hour with legal counsel in a private meeting before unanimously passing a motion to initiate the review and discuss it at the board’s next meeting. Earlier this week, the Regents requested university presidents to place a moratorium on minors attending events held by campus student organizations. The Regents’ actions come after Republican lawmakers criticized a drag show event last month that was hosted by SDSU’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says no peace in Ukraine until they give up territories

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News