City and state officials have provided traffic updates for two major road construction projects in Bismarck, on State Street and Ash Coulee Drive.

The middle and inside (left) southbound lanes of State Street will close at 4 p.m. Sunday for evening and overnight work. By Monday morning, only the middle southbound lane will remain closed for construction work, according to the state Department of Transportation.

While the middle southbound lane is closed, lane changes will not be possible. Drivers are advised to plan ahead by entering State Street in their chosen lane or considering alternative routes.

The inside (left) northbound lane on State Street remains closed. All lane closures are in effect from East Divide to East Calgary Avenue.

Contractors at 8 a.m. Wednesday will be opening Ash Coulee Drive from Washington Street to Valley Drive, according to the city.

Horizon Middle School traffic is asked to use the west access to enter and exit until the contractor finishes the east access. When exiting Horizon Middle School, traffic will exit to the west only, toward the Valley Drive roundabout to get to Valley Drive or back to Washington Street.

One lane of traffic will be open in each direction as well as the intersection of Valley Drive and Mustang Drive. The pedestrian crossing at Mustang Drive will be reopened. The sidewalk from Valley Drive to Mustang Drive also will be open.

The contractor will still be working in the area installing curbs, sidewalks and landscaping, and motorists are asked to use caution. For more information go to bit.ly/3OJEhec.