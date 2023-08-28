The intersection of State Street/U.S. Highway 83 and Skyline Boulevard in Bismarck will be reduced to one lane of traffic northbound and southbound with left turn lanes starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews will be replacing a damaged traffic signal pole for westbound traffic and upgrading the video detection cameras at the intersection, according to the city. The traffic signals will be operating in a flash mode.

The lane reduction will be in place until late Tuesday afternoon. No detour will be in place. Access to businesses will be maintained.