Traffic signal work will affect the intersection of 43rd Avenue North and U.S. Highway 83 in north Bismarck on Tuesday night.

The signal will be taken out of service effective at 7 p.m. Traffic will be reduced to one lane on each approach for through traffic. Speeds will be reduced to 25 mph through the intersection.

Crews will begin installing and activating the permanent traffic control equipment, and removing the old mast arms and signal pole and the temporary cable signal heads. Police officers will be in the roadway directing traffic.

The lane and speed reductions are expected to be in place into the night. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes.