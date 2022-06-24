 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Traffic signal work set on Seventh Street

The two outside southbound lanes on Bismarck's Seventh Street from 300 feet south of Avenue B through Rosser Avenue will be closed to traffic starting at 7 a.m. Monday for traffic signal work. The middle two lanes will remain open.

The lane closure will be in place for about three weeks. This is the first phase of the project. The work area eventually will progress south on Seventh Street.

Motorists can expect congestion during peak traffic hours and are advised to seek alternate routes.

Separately, Broadway Avenue between 12th Street and 14th Street has reopened after completion of water main work.

For more information, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.

