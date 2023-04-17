The traffic signal system at the intersection of State Street and Century Avenue in Bismarck will be taken out of service for much of Tuesday while crews install a new traffic signal cabinet.

Police will be directing traffic at the intersection beginning at 8:30 a.m. The traffic signal system should be back in service by 3:30 pm., according to the city.

Traffic speeds will be reduced to 25 mph. Traffic might become congested. No detour will be provided, and drivers should consider alternate routes.