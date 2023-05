Bismarck's Front Avenue between Ninth Street and 12th Street will be restricted to local traffic only with limited access starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

A contractor will be laying out watermain in the middle of the roadway. Installation of the watermain will be later in the week.

Turning movements will be restricted at intersections. Traffic on Ninth and 12th streets should not be impacted.

The project is expected to take about two weeks.