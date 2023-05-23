Bismarck's Front Avenue between Ninth Street and 12th Street and 12th Street to 16th Street is restricted to local traffic only with limited access, due to the installation of a watermain.

The south approaches of the intersections to Front Avenue are closed to traffic; local traffic should access the area from 12th Street, according to the city. Turning movements will be restricted at intersections. Traffic movements on Ninth Street and 12th Street should not be impacted.

The work is expected to take about two weeks.

Separately, Third Street between Avenue A and Avenue B will be closed to thru traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Wednesday for roadway repairs. Local access to residences and businesses will be maintained. The work will be completed Friday, weather permitting.