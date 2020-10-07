 Skip to main content
Traffic delays expected on I-94 Wednesday

Traffic on Interstate 94 in the Mandan area will be briefly delayed on Wednesday morning.

Montana-Dakota Utilities is scheduled to remove four overhead power lines from the I-94 right of way. The work will stop traffic on the interstate west of the Mandan Avenue Interchange intermittently between 9:30 and 10 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.

Flaggers and traffic control will be in place. Motorists should expect short delays, and they're urged to slow down and use caution in the work zone.

 

