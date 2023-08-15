Traffic will be restricted at the Bismarck intersection of 16th Street and Boulevard Avenue starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday as a contractor repairs a water main.

The closure will be in place until late Thursday evening, according to the city. Access to residences will be maintained. Detours will be in place.

Northbound traffic on 16th Street will be maintained. Southbound traffic on 16th Street will be detoured onto Porter Avenue to 15th Street and Boulevard Avenue back to 16th Street.

Eastbound traffic on Boulevard Avenue will be maintained. Westbound Traffic on Boulevard Avenue will be detoured north on 16th Street to Porter Avenue to 15th Street and back to Boulevard Avenue.