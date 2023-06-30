Preparations are underway in Bismarck and Mandan for a number of events celebrating Independence Day.

This year's events will include the traditional rodeo, parade and Art in the Park events in Mandan, along with the annual fireworks and symphony show at the state Capitol in Bismarck. This year's rodeo will be in a new multimillion-dollar facility, while the parade will mark the one-year anniversary of a girl's tragic death while riding a float.

Mandan Rodeo Days is now separate from the Mandan Progress Organization that runs the Independence Day Parade and Art in the Park. The Mandan rodeo will kick off on Sunday, while the MPO events will begin on Monday.

The Mandan Rodeo is now run by the Mandan Rodeo Days Committee, but it is still part of the Mandan Rodeo Days celebration that includes all Fourth of July activities in Mandan, according to MPO Executive Director Matt Schanandore.

"Everything is really exciting right now as we're getting ready for the annual Mandan Rodeo Days celebration," Schanandore said.

Parade

The 144th Annual Mandan Independence Day Parade will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday with the 46th annual Mandan Fourth of July 5K Road Race.

The noncompetitive race starts at the intersection of Third Avenue Northwest and West Main Street in front of the Mandan Depot. The runners will run about half a mile west on Main Street to 10th Avenue Northwest, turn around and head east on Main Street to a turn-around just before Burger King on East Main Street. Runners will then cross the finish line at the starting area in front of the Mandan Depot.

Ten dollars from every race registration is donated to the Bismarck Cancer Center Foundation. Schanandore expects there to be 400-500 runners.

The parade is set Tuesday morning following the Road Race. Parade Marshal Dennis Nieskens at 10 a.m. will lead the parade with about 85 floats from Memorial Highway at Third Street Southeast to Main Street, ending on 10th Avenue Southwest.

Nieskens founded Buggies-N-Blues, which hosted its 30th show earlier this month. Buggies-N-Blues is an annual event that features a classic car parade, car show and live music in downtown Mandan.

The parade will feature equestrians, marching bands, decorated floats and more. This year's theme is "Cruising with the red, white, and blue," according to Schanandore.

More information is at https://www.mandanparade.com/.

Last year's parade was marred by the death of a 6-year-old girl who died after falling from a float.

Mabel Askay, of Ventura, California, was in Mandan visiting relatives. She was riding on the DK Orthodontics float that was en route to the parade staging area when she fell. The float was moving at less than 10 mph and the driver didn't do anything to cause the girl to fall, according to Mandan police. No charges resulted.

No changes will be implemented at this year's parade.

"We're proceeding as normal with our normal safety precautions," Schanandore said.

Driving and parking

Main Street Exit 155 from Interstate 94 will be closed to traffic into Mandan beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday until the end of the parade at roughly 1 p.m. To travel into Mandan, use I-94 Exit 153 at Mandan Avenue or Exit 152 at Sunset Drive. Traffic can also pass through Mandan by Memorial Highway until 9:30 a.m. that day. Motorists needing to go south of Mandan should do so prior to 9:30 a.m. to avoid delays or inconvenience.

Parking anywhere on Main Street is prohibited from 1 a.m. on Tuesday until after the parade is over. Any vehicles parked on Main Street during this time will be ticketed and towed at the owner's expense. Parking lots in the downtown area also will be subject to restrictions.

Main Street from the west side of the intersection with Memorial Highway to 10th Avenue Northwest will be closed starting at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday to accommodate the 5K, and will remain closed until the parade concludes.

Traffic from Memorial Highway will be able to go northbound onto Mandan Avenue until 9:30 a.m. -- at which time Memorial Highway will be closed to westbound traffic from the intersection with Third Street Southeast and Bisman Avenue to East Main. Motorists traveling west of Third Street Southeast on Memorial Highway prior to the closing are urged to slow down and watch for pedestrians.

In Bismarck, traffic control will be reduced on Bismarck Expressway beginning Friday evening for the holiday weekend. Traffic control will remain in place from Seventh Street to 12th Street in both directions on Expressway for the weekend. Motorists can expect traffic control to return in a different form after the holiday, according to the city.

Art in the Park

The Art in the Park festival will feature over 60 crafts and food vendors and live performances at Mandan's Dykshoorn Park on Main Street. The two-day event will open at 9 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday. The event will close at 7 p.m. on Monday and at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Public entry is free. No pets are allowed. More information is at https://www.artintheparknd.com.

Main Street will be closed west of Second Avenue Northwest to Fourth Avenue Northwest beginning at 1 a.m. on Sunday until 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Third Avenue Northwest from Main Street to the alleyway also will be closed. A temporary four-way stop will be installed at the intersection of First Street and Third Avenue Northwest.

Traffic will be detoured to First Street Northwest. Rodeo contestants, semitrailers and other large vehicles are encouraged to take alternate routes during the Main Street closures Sunday through Tuesday:

Traffic from the east using I-94 is encouraged to use the Mandan Avenue Exit 153.

Rodeo contestants coming from west of town on Main Street can turn right at the intersection with 10th Avenue Northwest and take Third Street Southwest to Dacotah Centennial Park. Contestants coming from the west using I-94 could use Mandan Avenue Exit 153 on Sunday and Monday.

Rodeo

Mandan Rodeo Days will run from Sunday through Tuesday, with gates opening at 5 p.m. each day. All events start at 7:30 p.m.

The first day is Family Night; the rodeo will close at 10:30 p.m. The second night is Patriot Night; the rodeo will close at 10 p.m. The final night is Fireworks Night and will feature a fireworks show after the rodeo ends.

The rodeo will take place at the new $3.1 million Dale Pahlke Arena that opened just weeks ago. The permanent arena seats 4,000 people among two grandstands and features an announcer stand, audio visual system, ticket booth, livestock pens and contestant warmup area.

The arena previously would be set up and torn down for the rodeo.

More information is at https://mandanrodeo.com/.

The rodeo will be livestreamed on the Cowboy Channel and on the Cowboy Channel+ app in partnership with The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and BEK TV.

Bismarck festivities

The Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra on Tuesday will host its annual Fourth of July Symphony Spectacular at the State Capitol. The opening act Andrist Family -- a five-member family quintet from North Dakota-- will begin at 7:45 p.m. The symphony performance will feature Michael Cartwright, a trumpet player and singer based in Bismarck, and Cydnee McQuillan-Grace, a singer and actor based out of New York.

The musical selection will have a Western theme but also feature generally popular music. Pieces will include the "Theme from the Magnificent Seven," "Hymn to the Fallen" by John Williams from the movie "Saving Private Ryan," the "Armed Forces Salute," "What a Wonderful World," a medley of Eagles songs and a medley of cowboy songs.

Music Director Beverly Everett said that the music "melds perfectly with the visual of the Dakota prairies: music that stirs people's hearts of patriotism and love of our country, and familiar, fun pop music that people can join in singing along."

A fireworks show will begin at dark and will be accompanied by the symphony. The musical selection at dark includes an abridged version of the "1812 Overture," "Stars and Stripes Forever," "Washington Post March," "Sempre Fi March" and "Battle Hymn of the Republic."

The event is free and open to the public. Food and drink vendors will be on site.

More information is at https://bismarckmandansymphony.org/.

Fireworks

The private possession and use of fireworks is prohibited in Bismarck. Violations are a Class B misdemeanor, which carries a potential punishment of 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.

The possession and use of fireworks in Mandan will be permitted from 12 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, according to the city.

Private fireworks are prohibited at all city parks, though Mandan Rodeo Days' annual public display will take place at Dacotah Centennial Park.

The possession, manufacture, storage, sale and use of sky lanterns and bottle rockets is prohibited within city limits.

The city urges residents to use caution, and to pick up and dispose of all remnants afterward. Fireworks should be disposed of in regular garbage after they are extinguished and no longer warm, as they are not recyclable.

Unused fireworks should have their fuse removed and be soaked in water prior to being placed in the garbage.

The rules reflect a 2020 ordinance change and are different from previous years. The fine for violations is $150.

Dry conditions have previously led to fireworks bans.

Morton County's current burn ban -- which includes fireworks -- goes into effect when the fire danger index is high, very high, extreme or if there is a red flag warning. The fire danger rating can be found at bit.ly/45iKW6o.

"As long as the fire index stays in the low or medium categories, fireworks will be allowed," Morton County Emergency Program Coordinator Brianna Verkaik said.

Fireworks are not permitted in any Morton County parks regardless of the fire index.

New Salem, Glen Ullin and Hebron all have individual city ordinances that allow fireworks from 10 a.m. through 11 p.m. June 27 through July 2. On July 3-5, the hours are 10 a.m. through midnight.

Immediately following the approved fireworks display at Dacotah Centennial Park on Tuesday, traffic will be directed as follows:

Vehicles exiting onto 24th Avenue Southeast will be directed to travel west on Third Street Southeast or continue to Memorial Highway, at which point they will be required to travel west on Memorial Highway. There will be no eastbound traffic from this route.

Vehicles exiting eastbound on Longspur Trail will be routed to Memorial Highway on Redwing Drive or 32nd Avenue Southeast. This traffic will be required to go eastbound on Memorial Highway. There will be no westbound traffic from this route.

There will be no eastbound traffic allowed onto Memorial Highway from East Main Street during this time, but traffic will be allowed on Riverwood Avenue after the fireworks.

For more information, go to visitmandan.com.

Outdoors reminders

Possession and use of fireworks is banned on state wildlife management areas, according to the state Game and Fish Department.

Fireworks displays aren't compatible with the objectives of the areas -- enhancing wildlife production, providing hunting and fishing opportunities, and offering other outdoor recreational and educational opportunities, officials said.

Separately, Game and Fish is lifting the no-camping restriction on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday week. That means overnight camping will be allowed July 4-5 on the wildlife management areas where the restriction normally would be in place.

Game and Fish will again participate in the national Operation Dry Water effort to combat boating under the influence over the holiday period. The special enforcement is Saturday through Monday. Game wardens will focus on the water, informing boaters about safe boating practices and removing impaired operators.

Wildlife officials also are reminding outdoors enthusiasts to put their garbage in trash receptacles when they use public areas including wildlife management areas. If trash cans aren't available or are full, people should take trash home to dispose of it, Game and Fish said. That includes used fireworks and also plastic foam containers, which are not biodegradable.