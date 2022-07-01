Traditional events to mark Fourth of July in Bismarck-Mandan; cities offer traffic guidance

Organizations in Bismarck and Mandan are preparing traditional events to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, and city officials are preparing traffic control measures for the festivities that typically attract thousands of people.

The Mandan Progress Organization will be hosting its annual events starting on Saturday and running through the July Fourth holiday on Monday. They include the Mandan Rodeo Days, Art in the Park and the Independence Day Parade.

“We are really looking forward to (the weekend),” MPO Executive Director Matt Schanandore said. “We take pride in owning the longest-running Fourth of July parade in North Dakota. We also take pride in owning the longest-running rodeo in North Dakota.”

The Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra will host its annual 4th of July Symphony Spectacular on Monday night at the state Capitol. Braveheart Band will open the event at 7:45 p.m., with the symphony orchestra featuring King's Cadence quartet slated for 9 p.m. A fireworks show will follow the performance, starting around 10 p.m. For more information, go to https://bismarckmandansymphony.org/.

There will be no road closures or traffic reroutes due to the Capitol fireworks. The Mandan events will prompt road closures and traffic reroutes.

Mandan Rodeo Days

Mandan Rodeo Days will run nightly Saturday through Monday. The first night is Family Night. The second night will be Patriot Night. Spectators are asked to wear red, white and blue in honor of the nation and the military. The final night will be Firework Night, which will feature a fireworks display at the conclusion of the rodeo. All events will be at Dacotah Centennial Park starting at 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m. Ticket and other information is at http://mandanrodeo.com/.

Traffic leaving Dacotah Centennial Park after the fireworks will be directed onto one of two routes. One will be the 24th Avenue Southeast route, which will move traffic westbound toward Third Street Southeast. Traffic on the route will continue to Memorial Highway and then be directed westbound again. Memorial Highway is better known as The Strip.

The other route will be the Longspur Trail route. Traffic will be directed to use 32nd Avenue Southeast or Redwing Drive toward Memorial Highway. This route will force traffic eastward. Riverwood Avenue will be closed during this time.

Art in the Park

Art in the Park is a two-day festival Sunday and Monday at Dykshoorn Park on Main Street in Mandan. It's an opportunity for people to view arts and crafts from local vendors and to enjoy live performances. The event will start at 9 a.m. on both days, running to 7 p.m. on Sunday and to 5 p.m. on Monday. More information is at https://www.artintheparknd.com/.

Main Street will be closed between Second Avenue Northwest and Fourth Avenue Northwest starting at 1 a.m. on Saturday for Art in the Park. It will reopen at 8 p.m. on Monday. Traffic trying to take this route will be detoured to First Street Northwest.

Mandan parade

Mandan's Independence Day Parade festivities start at 8 a.m. Monday. The actual parade begins on Memorial Highway at Third Street Southeast around 10 a.m. The parade will turn onto Main Street, eventually ending on Main at 10th Avenue Southwest.

Parade marshals are Chad and Sara Berger. Chad Berger is a renowned rodeo stock contractor. The parade also will include high-stepping equestrians, marching bands, classic cars, floats and more. A map of the route and more information is at https://www.mandanparade.com/schedule--route.html.

Main Street and Interstate 94 Exit 155 for Main Street will be closed for the parade and will reopen after it has concluded. Memorial Highway will close at 9:30 a.m. from Third Avenue Southeast and Bisman Avenue to Main Street.

Access into Mandan will be available via Exits 153 at Mandan Avenue and 152 at Sunset Drive. Parking on Main Street will be prohibited from 1 a.m. Monday until after the parade.

Fireworks rules

Fireworks sales are permitted by state law from June 27 through July 5 and Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, according to the North Dakota Century Code. A purchaser must be at least 12 years old.

Bismarck prohibits the sale, possession and discharge of fireworks in city limits, aside from permitted events. Violations are a misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Mandan allows fireworks from noon to 11:59 p.m. on Sunday and Monday, except in city parks. Sky lanterns and bottle rockets are prohibited in all areas. Violations carry a potential $150 fine.

The Saturday-Monday weather outlook for Bismarck-Mandan is high temperatures in the 80s, with on-and-off chances for rain showers all three days, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday and Monday could be breezy.

Reach Zachary Weiand at 701-250-8244 or zachary.weiand@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.