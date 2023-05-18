Mandan's Main Street from Collins Avenue to just past Fourth Avenue Northwest will be closed to through traffic on Saturday from 1-4 p.m. due to the annual Touch a Truck event put on by the Mandan Progress Organization.

A portion of the avenues in the area also will be closed. Motorists are encouraged to use First Street from Collins to Sixth Avenue Northwest as a detour. Truck drivers may wish to take an alternate route.

Touch a Truck provides opportunities for children and others to get an up-close look at large vehicles including fire engines, ambulances, tow trucks, dump trucks and garbage trucks. It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with "quiet time" -- no horns or sirens -- from 10-11 a.m. For more information go to visitmandan.com.