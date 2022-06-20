Torch Run for Special Olympics set Wednesday

Law enforcement personnel from across North Dakota are taking part in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics on Wednesday in Bismarck.
Participants will start at the state Capitol at 2:30 p.m. and make their way south to Scheels at the Kirkwood Mall.
Kansas law officers started the torch run to benefit Special Olympics in 1981. It began in North Dakota four years later, with hundreds of people taking part annually.
The first phase of the Special Olympics North Dakota Summer Games in Fargo included power lifting, volleyball and swimming events last month. The second phase -- bocce, flag football, and track & field -- is Saturday.