Tom Regan Memorial Run to celebrate a life of service

The life and work of a late Bismarck man who overcame addiction and went on to raise millions of dollars to help others will be honored through a memorial run.
The 5K run/walk sponsored by the Runners Against Destructive Decisions group and the Heartview Foundation will take place Friday at Shelter 10 in Sertoma Park. Registration opens at 6 p.m. and the run/walk starts at 7 p.m.
A donation of $25 is suggested. At the request of the Regan family, proceeds from the event will be donated to Runners Against Destructive Decisions, an organization formed by South Central District Judge David Reich as a way to support people recovering from substance abuse.
"This memorial run is our way of trying to make sure that his family understands, as a community, how much he mattered to us," Heartview Foundation Executive Director Kurt Snyder said.
Regan, a former executive director of Missouri Slope Areawide United Way and staff member of Heartview, died in February from melanoma skin cancer. After 15 years at United Way, Regan went back to school to be an addiction counselor and grief counselor for Heartview. He was a major fundraiser for both organizations, raising over $17 million.
Regan also was involved in advocacy groups such as Mental Health America of North Dakota, the Humane Society and the Mayor's Community Crisis Coalition in Mandan.
Reich said Regan's fundraising success came from how much people respected and trusted him. When Reich started the RADD group in 2014, Regan was sometimes the only runner to show up. Reich said Regan motivated him to keep going and is a big reason why the group still exists today.
"Tom was just a tremendous person," Reich said. "He spent his whole career giving back to the community. He was so sincere about what he did, and what he did was help people."
Patti Regan, Tom's wife of 40 years, said he was a kind and sensitive man who loved music, traveling, golfing and most of all, his family. She said personal life events such as recovering from his addiction and losing his oldest daughter in a car crash inspired her husband to help others in any way he could.
"There's so much that's wrong in our world but there’s so much that's right as well," Patti Regan said. "There are people that are out there fighting the good fight every single day, people like Tom."
She said her husband was like a superhero and should have worn a cape. She hopes his legacy will encourage others to help their community and find their own capes.
"Put your hands on your hip, put your head up high and just say, 'I'm going to be the superhero and I'm going to go out and make a difference in the world today,'" she said.