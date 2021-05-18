Tom Regan Memorial Run to celebrate a life of service

Reich said Regan's fundraising success came from how much people respected and trusted him. When Reich started the RADD group in 2014, Regan was sometimes the only runner to show up. Reich said Regan motivated him to keep going and is a big reason why the group still exists today.

"Tom was just a tremendous person," Reich said. "He spent his whole career giving back to the community. He was so sincere about what he did, and what he did was help people."

Patti Regan, Tom's wife of 40 years, said he was a kind and sensitive man who loved music, traveling, golfing and most of all, his family. She said personal life events such as recovering from his addiction and losing his oldest daughter in a car crash inspired her husband to help others in any way he could.

"There's so much that's wrong in our world but there’s so much that's right as well," Patti Regan said. "There are people that are out there fighting the good fight every single day, people like Tom."

She said her husband was like a superhero and should have worn a cape. She hopes his legacy will encourage others to help their community and find their own capes.

"Put your hands on your hip, put your head up high and just say, 'I'm going to be the superhero and I'm going to go out and make a difference in the world today,'" she said.

