 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Together 2045 plan approved by Bismarck City Commission

  • 0

The Bismarck City Commission this week adopted a planning document to guide the city's future growth.

Commissioners during a meeting Tuesday night approved the Together 2045 plan, which includes goals, policies and recommendations to guide the development of the Bismarck area.

“It's kind of the roadmap of where we want to go as a community over the next 20-25 years,” Bismarck Community Development Director Ben Ehreth told commissioners.

For the past few decades, Bismarck has not had a traditional growth and development plan. A plan is required by the North Dakota Century Code.

“This is an effort to try and consolidate,” Ehreth said.

The plan was developed by working with partners of the community and inviting public involvement. 

People are also reading…

The public was invited to participate through the Together 2045 website, random sample surveys, the Downtowners street fair, public meetings, local organization presentations, focus groups, consulting engineers, architects and planners and talking to major land owners. No one spoke at a public hearing on Tuesday.

The plan identified four clear community concerns: housing affordability, growth and infrastructure, attracting and retaining a workforce and year-round recreational opportunities.

The first draft was published in July. Revisions have been made since then and the plan passed the Bismarck Planning and Zoning Commission Nov. 16.

“This is the last milestone in a year and a half long process our staff has undertaken,” Ehreth said.

Reach David Velázquez at 701-250-8264 or david.velazquez@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Dakota universities reviewing events after drag show

South Dakota universities reviewing events after drag show

South Dakota’s Board of Regents has ordered a review of university campus events and its policy on minors attending them after a drag show at South Dakota State University last month faced criticism from conservative lawmakers for being advertised as family-friendly. The Board of Regents met for over an hour with legal counsel in a private meeting before unanimously passing a motion to initiate the review and discuss it at the board’s next meeting. Earlier this week, the Regents requested university presidents to place a moratorium on minors attending events held by campus student organizations. The Regents’ actions come after Republican lawmakers criticized a drag show event last month that was hosted by SDSU’s Gender and Sexuality Alliance.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China loosens travel restrictions amid COVID-19 surge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News