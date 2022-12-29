Together 2045 plan approved by Bismarck City Commission

The Bismarck City Commission this week adopted a planning document to guide the city's future growth.

Commissioners during a meeting Tuesday night approved the Together 2045 plan, which includes goals, policies and recommendations to guide the development of the Bismarck area.

“It's kind of the roadmap of where we want to go as a community over the next 20-25 years,” Bismarck Community Development Director Ben Ehreth told commissioners.

For the past few decades, Bismarck has not had a traditional growth and development plan. A plan is required by the North Dakota Century Code.

“This is an effort to try and consolidate,” Ehreth said.

The plan was developed by working with partners of the community and inviting public involvement.

The public was invited to participate through the Together 2045 website, random sample surveys, the Downtowners street fair, public meetings, local organization presentations, focus groups, consulting engineers, architects and planners and talking to major land owners. No one spoke at a public hearing on Tuesday.

The plan identified four clear community concerns: housing affordability, growth and infrastructure, attracting and retaining a workforce and year-round recreational opportunities.

The first draft was published in July. Revisions have been made since then and the plan passed the Bismarck Planning and Zoning Commission Nov. 16.

“This is the last milestone in a year and a half long process our staff has undertaken,” Ehreth said.