Thueson announces Bismarck School Board bid

A local businessman is running for a spot on the Bismarck Public School Board.

Nick Thueson, 41, announced his candidacy Tuesday, saying he feels the district is heading in a great direction, and he wants to build on that foundation.

"Bismarck is a wonderful place to live and raise a family, and being able to contribute to that greatness is something I look forward to helping with," he said in a statement.

Thueson is a regional manager for a trucking company. He and his wife, Joslyn, have five children who attend BPS schools. The couple own Mo's Snow Shack, and Thueson is vice president of the Bismarck Gymnastics Booster Club.

Three positions on the school board are up for election June 14. Board members serve four-year terms. Thueson is the first person to announce a campaign for a board seat.

