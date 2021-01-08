Three first-period goals lift Bismarck High over Century

Century mustered most of the offense in the third period, firing eight shots on net as BHS played things safe and awaited a golden opportunity.

Hendrickson made a pair of really difficult saves to hold off the Patriots through the final period.

Century’s Colton Schulte went coast-to-coast and fired from short range, a shot that Hendrickson gloved with 9:22 to play.

“When I saw our second defensive man get beat I had to come out (of the net), and I saw him looking at his spot, top glove,” Hendrickson said.

Century pulled Pengilly with 1:25 to play, and the heat was on Hendrickson. The Patriots launched two shots on net in the final 85 seconds, the first of which had “goal’ written all over it.

Kadin Kisse drilled a shot from the left point with lots of traffic between him and the net. Hendrickson was able to pick the puck out of the bodies and front of him to make the stop.

“I got low on it and I was able to see through a hole, and once I saw the puck I was able to clamp on it,” he said.

Bismarck had a shot at an empty-net goal in the final minute, but Kisse, sliding along the ice, tipped Nicholas Mortenson’s shot away from the net.