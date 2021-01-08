Three first-period goals lift Bismarck High over Century

Bismarck Demons goalie Logan Hendrickson, given an unexpected 3-0 lead against Century, knew it was his game to win or lose.
Win he did, stopping 24 shots as Bismarck upended Century 3-2 Friday night at the VFW Sports Center.
If territory went on the scoreboard, Century would have won the game. The Patriots had a territorial edge in the first period, even as Bismarck was playing the opportunist.
The Demons’ first shot of the night, Owen Haase’s blast from the top of the left circle, sailed over Luke Pengilly’s right shoulder and Bismarck had a 1-0 lead at 6:48.
Six minutes later, Avery McMahon tipped in Jack Steckler’s rocket from the left points and it was 2-0.
Seven seconds into a power play, Gavin Rader popped in a rebound after Penglilly lost track of the puck and BHS led 3-0 with 26 seconds left in the first period.
That completed the Demons’ scoring for the night, but it was enough as Hendrickson held the fort. Dawson Shirley and Kadin Kisse scored in the second period, to make it a one-goal game, but neither team found the net in the final 17 minutes.
“I felt it was my job to protect (the lead). They scored two, and I knew I had to show up big,” said Hendrickson, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound senior. “The second period was kind of rough, but in the third the boys showed up, and we beat our rival school.”
Century mustered most of the offense in the third period, firing eight shots on net as BHS played things safe and awaited a golden opportunity.
Hendrickson made a pair of really difficult saves to hold off the Patriots through the final period.
Century’s Colton Schulte went coast-to-coast and fired from short range, a shot that Hendrickson gloved with 9:22 to play.
“When I saw our second defensive man get beat I had to come out (of the net), and I saw him looking at his spot, top glove,” Hendrickson said.
Century pulled Pengilly with 1:25 to play, and the heat was on Hendrickson. The Patriots launched two shots on net in the final 85 seconds, the first of which had “goal’ written all over it.
Kadin Kisse drilled a shot from the left point with lots of traffic between him and the net. Hendrickson was able to pick the puck out of the bodies and front of him to make the stop.
“I got low on it and I was able to see through a hole, and once I saw the puck I was able to clamp on it,” he said.
Bismarck had a shot at an empty-net goal in the final minute, but Kisse, sliding along the ice, tipped Nicholas Mortenson’s shot away from the net.
Century finished with a 26-20 advantage in shots on net in what was a physical contest as BHS-CHS games tend to be. There were 10 minor penalties whistled, six on the Patriots.
With the win, Bismarck stands 3-3-1. Century dipped to 2-2-0.
Both teams return to action on Tuesday, Century at Dickinson and Bismarck plying host to Hazen-Beulah.