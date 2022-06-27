The battle for Boulder Ridge: homeowners, developer butt heads over neighborhood zoning change

Some homeowners on the growing northwestern edge of Bismarck are upset with the city's decision to rezone land in their residential neighborhood to make way for business offices, but the project developer says he tried to compromise with the neighbors and found it impossible.

The City Commission voted on May 24 to change zoning for the Boden addition in the Boulder Ridge neighborhood on the east side of North Washington Street and the south side of East LaSalle Drive.

The 20-acre area was previously zoned agricultural and single-family homes. It was changed to multifamily homes and businesses with constrictions. There are 52 lots, with 23 for small-scale business offices, 26 for single and multifamily homes, two for preexisting adjacent properties and one for water management.

The offices have restrictions on size, design, landscaping, lighting, signs and type of businesses they can house. Practices such as real estate agents and chiropractors are allowed, but retail and food services are not. This was done to limit the impact of traffic. But traffic is still a big concern of area homeowners.

"You can't take this one piece that is in the middle of our development and turn it into businesses and dense properties when there’s only one entrance," homeowner Dawn Ulmer said.

Developer Cam Knutson said the residential zone needed to be changed because it would be difficult to convince someone to buy a home just off busy Washington Street. He heard about boutique office buildings in Fargo and thought they could be a good alternative for the addition. He said having individual, small-scale office buildings would help small businesses find space that is just the right size.

Knutson said he knew from his experience developing the Elk Ridge and Hawktree neighborhoods that getting the Boulder Ridge neighborhood on board with the plan wouldn't be easy.

"I learned that if you develop near homes, there's almost always a battle, even if you're doing housing next to housing," he said. "So I knew that there was going to be a battle."

Disputing zoning

Some Boulder Ridge homeowners said having small offices is a sound idea, but their neighborhood of around 500 is not the right place for them. They acknowledged that development is bound to happen but argue that it should match the zoning they bought into.

Joanne Monson said that when she moved to Boulder Ridge in 2007, she was sold a house in a quiet, upscale neighborhood with no indication that anything other than single-family homes would be built there. She said she never would have moved there had she known there were going to be office buildings in her backyard.

"The last house we bought we were punks in our 20s and we ended up with a busy street. We thought we were being careful this time, and we were hoping for residential since it was represented as that and zoned as that," Monson said. "It's such a beautiful, picturesque place. I don't think it belongs to businesses."

Ulmer and her family moved into their house next to Monson in 2014. Their back porch also overlooks the empty plot, and she said it was her understanding that the area would always remain residential. She said the city should keep commercial properties on the other side of Washington, farther away from houses.

“We always knew this would be developed, but there are already places zoned for dense development and this wasn’t," Ulmer said. "You have to be able to trust zoning when you invest everything into a family home. This (addition) would be great somewhere else with zoning already in mind so people know beforehand what they are getting into."

The plan for 23 office buildings created numerous concerns for some neighboring homeowners. Jamie Wagendorf, who lives on LaSalle, said he worries about how the offices will affect traffic on his already-busy street. He said the collector road has no stop signs, speed limit signs or speed bumps to mitigate traffic.

He and others also worry that the offices will be across the street from Liberty Elementary School. Beth Nangare, who lives on Feldspar Drive, said the streets are already busy when she takes her daughter to summer school, and she's concerned about added traffic.

Mayor Steve Bakken believes the safety issue has been blown out of proportion. He says there is no indication that the small offices will produce more traffic than would single-family homes.

City decision

Commissioners received at least 12 emails in opposition to the zoning change and heard multiple homeowners, including Ulmer and Wagendorf, testify against it during a public hearing. Commissioner Mark Splonskowski was the only one to publicly comment on the addition before the vote. He said though he liked the plan, he thought more time was needed to address the homeowners' concerns. Bakken, Commissioner Greg Zenker and Commissioner Steve Marquardt voted to approve the zoning change. Splonskowski voted against it. Commissioner Nancy Guy was absent.

Homeowners said they were upset that there was no conversation from the other commissioners.

"They didn't even look at us," Ulmer said. "Everybody at that meeting was absolutely shocked. It told us that our elected officials don't care about our needs."

Bakken told the Tribune that the city cares about sound development that benefits the entire city.

Ulmer said concerned neighbors had hoped that commissioners would vote to give them another chance to find a compromise since they were willing to work with the developer.

But Knutson feels that sentiment was not true.

The Boden addition plan is the result of a yearlong process and two other iterations. The first plan Knutson presented to city staff in early 2021 had 44 plots for business offices. Even though the plan had city staff approval, Knutson said, he pulled it after speaking with Boulder Ridge residents.

"That could have been approved last June but we voluntarily pulled it," Knutson said. "You don't see that as often because it is a lot of time and energy. But I was ambitious in saying we were going to find a compromise, and we heard loud and clear that the neighbors wanted a park like Elk Ridge."

Pondering parks

Knutson last July began working with the Bismarck Park Board and came up with a plan that would have 36 offices and an 8-acre park as a buffer between them and the neighboring homes. Since there was already a 2-acre park planned a block east of the addition, the park board would have approved the proposal if Boulder Ridge residents were in favor of the bigger park, Knutson said.

The park district surveyed neighborhood homeowners on whether they wanted the original park that would have cheaper special assessments but take longer to build, or the new park that would cost more but could be built right away.

Knutson said a Nov. 3 meeting with city park staff and homeowners to discuss the park options turned into a 2 ½-hour "chaotic mess."

"The staff was there to talk about the park, and so much of that meeting was (neighbors) focused on attacking the option we had," Knutson said. "The reality is this was a huge gift. From a financial perspective, this made no sense, but I was trying to find that compromise."

Homeowners said the survey did not mention the 36 offices that also were planned with the new park, which they feel was misleading. They said the survey lacked transparency and made the new park option a Trojan horse.

Park Board Commissioner Wayne Munson said during the April 27 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting that the park district could not weigh in on zoning issues, which is why the offices were not mentioned in the survey.

"I feel bad that some residents might not have had that information but as a park district, (the park) was our only concern. That’s all we really could ask," Munson said.

Homeowners rejected the 8-acre park plan with 113 voting for the old park plan and 69 voting for the new one. Ulmer said neighbors loved the idea of a park but voted against it after they were informed about the offices that came with it.

Knutson was shocked by the results.

"It took six months for the first version to go through the proper channels ... so to do that and then spend another five months working to offer them this option -- that we heard they wanted -- and have them turn that down was completely unexpected," he said. "And when they turned that down, you ask yourself how can you possibly have any chance of negotiating and finding compromise?"

Third version

Homeowners hoped they could continue to work with Knutson and said they felt blindsided when the current plan went to Planning and Zoning without any input from them.

Knutson said with the park off the table, the mix of commercial and residential was the best he could do.

"This third version we feel really good about because here we are putting in housing, which is what many of these individuals who were in the area said they wanted to see, and we almost cut our office concept in half," he said.

Homeowners were disappointed when the Planning and Zoning Commission passed the plan 10-0, because they felt that the developers and landowners were being catered to and that their concerns were not being taken seriously.

Mayor Bakken, who sits on the Planning and Zoning board, thinks the addition is a good infill project that can provide the neighborhood more amenities and walk-ability.

"Your property rights are from your property line in, not out," he said. "We have some really good developers in this community. They tried to work with them for a plan, and the adjacent neighbors killed it."

"We need to build neighborhoods, not just put up 450 houses, but build a neighborhood around those houses so it's a mix of commercial and residential and the green space," Bakken said. "That’s what this project is. If you want something different, go buy the land."

Knutson said construction could start in a month or two, with dirt work wrapping up next spring. He wants to start building his own office as soon as possible.

Some homeowners still want to fight for their neighborhood but are unsure how to continue. Ulmer said she was told the only way forward was through a lawsuit, which the homeowners are not likely to pursue. She said she and some neighbors are considering moving.

Knutson said he still believes in the project despite the backlash and hopes that the neighborhood will come around to believing in it too.

"We think this will be good for Bismarck; we need more things like this," he said. "Our mission is to prove these things correct. The negative feedback you get and the opposition you get ends up being a chip on your shoulder, like 'We’re going to prove them wrong.'"

