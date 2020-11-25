Thanksgiving edition published Wednesday

The Bismarck Tribune is delivering the Thanksgiving edition a day early, on Wednesday. The Tribune will not be printed on Thursday, but an e-edition will be available at bismarcktribune.com/eedition.

The Wednesday newspaper will be the largest edition of the year, featuring Thanksgiving and Black Friday advertisements.

Moving up the publication date allows customers a chance to see holiday sales in advance, and enables Tribune carriers and employees to spend Thanksgiving Day with their families.

Readers can enjoy their favorite Thursday comics, bridge column and crosswords when they are published in Friday's edition. For the latest local and national news and sports content, visit www.bismarcktribune.com.

- Amy Dalrymple, Editor

