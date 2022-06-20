 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Temporary closures set on several Bismarck streets

The city of Bismarck has announced temporary closures on several city streets.

Main Avenue is reduced to one lane eastbound from 400 feet west of 24th Street to 24th Street. The southernmost eastbound lane of Main Avenue is closed to traffic. The closure will be in place for utility work until the end of the week. Access to area businesses is being maintained.

Rosser Avenue from 12th Street through 14th Street will be closed to traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday so crews can do water main work. The closure will be in place until late Friday. No parking will be allowed on Rosser within the closed area. Access to adjacent properties will be maintained. No detour will be in place.

Broadway Avenue from 12th Street to 14th Street will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday for work on a water main. No parking will be allowed within the area. The closure will be in place through the weekend. Access to adjacent properties will be maintained. No detour will be in place.

During peak traffic hours, motorists can expect higher-than-normal congestion in work areas and are advised to seek alternate routes.

For more information, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/streets.

