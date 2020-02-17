Temperatures to plummet, then warm this week

This week will bring both subzero and above-freezing temperatures to the Bismarck area.

First comes the cold front. Tuesday’s high is expected to be “on the chilly side” in the single digits, said Nathan Heinert, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

The temperature is slated to plummet to 15 below overnight into early Wednesday. Bismarck could experience some wind, causing it to feel colder, though the areas worst hit by windchill likely will be further north and east, Heinert said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday will be another cold day, with a high around 10 degrees before the air warms substantially the rest of the week, Heinert said. Thursday could hit 30 degrees, with the temperature climbing as high as the low-40s by the weekend.

Sunshine is expected throughout the week once the clouds start to disappear Tuesday, Heinert said.

Next week looks like it will be colder than the latter part of this week, with a chance for precipitation. Long-term models show that the Bismarck area is likely to experience below- or near-average temperatures for late winter through mid-March, Heinert said.